Festivals & Events | BIA Parade of Homes, Harvest Blooms and Uptown Westerville Fourth Fridays

Sept. 22-Oct. 2

BIA Parade of Homes

Thursdays-Sundays, Noon-6 p.m.

Throughout central Ohio

www.biaparade.com

Whether you’re looking for your dream home or just want to explore new homes around central Ohio, the time is now! The BIA Parade of Homes showcases state-of-the-art homes across central Ohio. The parade features 48 homes by 18 different builders in 20 different communities.

Sept. 23

Mount Carmel St. Ann’s Fourth Friday Festival

6:00-9:00 p.m.

21 S. State Street, Westerville

www.uptownwestervilleinc.com

Every fourth Friday from May to October, Mount Carmel St. Ann’s and Uptown Westerville Inc. hold the Fourth Friday street festival. This event will feature local artisans sharing their work and craft-making opportunities for kids, as well as axe throwing for adults. This month’s theme is homecoming.

Sept. 24

Festival for Good 2022

5:00-9:00 p.m.

Grandview Ave., Grandview Heights

www.festivalforgood.org

This Saturday, join the Grandview Heights community in a night of celebrating fun and goodwill. With more than 3,000 annual attendees and more than 30 vendors dedicated to spreading good throughout the community, there is a wide variety of food, fun, drinks and activities to choose from.

Courtesy of The Columbus Coffee Festival

Sept. 24-25

Columbus Coffee Festival

Ohio Village at Ohio History Connection, 800 E. 17th Ave., Columbus

www.columbuscoffeefest.com

During this two-day event, Columbus coffee lovers get the chance to sample coffee from vendors around the state and enjoy food trucks and live entertainment. Ohio Village provides a unique environment for sampling local roasters’ offerings.

Courtesy of Franklin Park Conservatory Harvest Blooms Franklin Park Conservatory

Sept. 24-Oct. 31

Harvest Blooms

10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

1777 E. Broad Street, Columbus

www.fpconservatory.org

Starting on Saturday, the Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens is displaying its fall flora for all to see. Harvest Blooms includes pumpkins, fall flowers, and a few new thematic displays that are sure to inspire fall spirit!

Connor Quinn is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group.