Festivals & Events | Mac and Cheese Festival, All Hallows' Eve and Fashion Week Columbus

Courtesy of The Ohio State University

Oct. 7

Mac and Cheese Festival

4-8 p.m.

The Yard at Easton Town Center, 160 Easton Town Center, Columbus

www.cancer.osu.edu

With proceeds going to fuel adolescent and young adult cancer research, enjoy mac and cheese from local restaurants like Ocean Club, Fado, Piada, Forbidden Root and more. The festival includes live music, activities for kids and raffle prizes.

Oct. 7-9

Columbus Italian Festival

168 E. Lincoln St., Columbus

www.columbusitalianfestival.com

Watch demonstrations of ricotta being made, learn the basics of pizza making and learn Italian line dancing to twirl the night away at the Columbus Italian Festival. With a parade, rides for kids, live music performances and more, this festival is the perfect fall family activity. Tickets can be purchased online or at the gate for $10.

Courtesy of Experience Worthington

Oct. 8

Old Worthington Market Day

6700 N. High St., Worthington

www.worthingtonchamber.org

With more than 130 exhibitors selling handmade arts and crafts and other stands dedicated to local organizations, grab a bite from one of the many food vendors and spend the day enjoying local business and family fun.

Oct. 8-9

Fall Festival at Oakland Nursery

1156 Oakland Park Ave., Columbus

www.oaklandnursery.com

Catch seasonal sales, enjoy a caramel apple and other fall treats and bring home a pumpkin for spooky season. More information can be found on the website.

Oct. 8, 15, 22, 29

All Hallows’ Eve at Ohio Village

5:30-9:30 p.m.

Ohio Village, 800 E. 17th Ave., Columbus

www.ohiohistory.org

Explore Victorian-era Ohio Village while enjoying fortune-telling, crafts, games and a live retelling of Washington Irving's Legend of Sleepy Hollow. Adult tickets are $18; youth tickets are $12-14. These weekly-recurring events are one of the most unique ways to experience Halloween festivities in Ohio.

Oct. 9-15

Fashion Week Columbus

www.fashionweekcolumbus.org

A week of celebrating Columbus designers begins with the High Fashion Tea Runway Show and is followed by a week of events that discuss sustainability and philanthropy in fashion as well as an event for industry networking.

Read the rest of WeekendScene here.

Carson Hutton is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.