Festivals & Events | Fall Family Fest, Ohio State Football and Regional Haunts

Simba Jordan Band

Oct. 29

Fall Family Fest with the Simba Jordan Band

5-9 p.m.

505 W. Whittier St., Columbus

www.grange.audubon.org

Enjoy a free country music concert from the Columbus-based Simba Jordan Band and bring the kids for Trunk or Treat, a flashlight hike, and a relaxing evening by the bonfire. Bring your best carved pumpkin for the pumpkin carving contest and buy a food ticket for hot dogs and cider.

Oct. 29-30

Night At Greenlawn Cemetery

6 p.m.

1000 Greenlawn Ave., Columbus

www.columbusghosttours.com

Explore the spookier side of Columbus on this 90-minute walking tour of Ohio’s second-largest cemetery. Register online and get specific tour details from Columbus Ghost Tours. This event is 18+ and tickets are $40.

Oct. 29

Ohio State vs. Penn State

Noon

Grab your friends and head to your favorite wing stop to catch this gridiron battle between two storied Big Ten schools.

Columbus Haunts

Ghosts, vampires, ghouls, oh my! This is the last weekend to visit many of Columbus’ haunted houses. Here are our recommendations for the best scream spots:

Shawnee Hills: With nearly a mile of spooky trail, this trek through the dark woods will leave you shaking. Visit from 6-7 p.m. for a sensory-friendly experience.

Haunted Hoochie: An award-winning haunt, walk through caverns, burning rooms, cellars and more with actors and animatronics jumping out at you at every turn.

Fear Columbus: One of the largest haunted productions in Ohio, Fear Columbus offers a journey through a cult house into the demon’s lair, followed by a trip to a post-apocalyptic city given over to anarchy. Expect strobe lights, fog and unstoppable scares.

Carnage Haunted House: Begin in the Bayou and escape the swamp monsters before heading to the Entity to visit with the rotting, crazed and undead patients. Clocking in at a little under an hour, this is the perfect stop to get your scare fix.

Courtesy of Columbus Zoo ZOMBIEzi Bay Columbus Zoo

ZOMBIEzi Bay: With four haunted houses and two scare zones, as well as six amusement rides, ZOMBIEzi bay is the ultimate haunted attraction for adrenaline junkies. Food and merchandise are available on-site.

Katie Giffin is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.