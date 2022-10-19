Festivals & Events | Pumpkin Show, Spooky Pooch Party and Boo and Brew

Courtesy of The Circleville Pumpkin Show

October 20-22

Circleville Pumpkin Show

www.pumpkinshow.com

Visit the Circleville Pumpkin Show to see, eat and experience all things pumpkin. From rides and games to sweet treats and gigantic pumpkins, the Circleville Pumpkin show has it all. This weekend event has something for everyone in the family to enjoy. Be sure to check out the largest pumpkin competition too.

Oct. 19-23

The Great Westerville Pumpkin Glow

60 N. Cleveland Ave., Westerville

7-11 p.m.

www.parks.westerville.org/

Over 1,500 pumpkins will be featured at the event this weekend with countless other pumpkin things to do including bowling, pie throwing and a bounce house. Admission for adults is $15, older adults and kids 3-15 is $12 while children under the age of 3 can enter for free. Information about parking locations and shuttles can be found online.

October 21

Nightmare Kids Halloween Party

6-10:30 p.m.

The Event Loft Venue, 5441 Westerville Rd., Westerville

www.614area.com

Head over to the 2nd annual Kids Halloween Night Party and Trunk or Treat event. Food, games, vendors and more will be available along with a costume and dancing contest. Show up wearing your best costume and enjoy the fun.

Courtesy of Highball Halloween

October 22

Highball Halloween

2-11 p.m.

Short North Arts District, Intersection of Park St. and W. Goodale St., Columbus

www.highballcolumbus.org

Explore Highball Halloween 2022 with live music, costume contests, good food and much more. The family and pet-friendly portion of the festival will go from 2-6 p.m. then be followed by various live performances and costume contests from 5-11 p.m. Registration is available online in general admission, kids and a family fun package. Put on your spookiest costume and head to the Short North Arts District.

Courtesy of Experience Worthington Spooky Pooch Party

Spooky Pooch Party

Noon-6 p.m.

Downtown Old Worthington, 666 High St., Worthington

www.experienceworthington.com

Bring your furry friends to Downtown Old Worthington to join the Spooky Pooch Party. At this dog-themed Halloween party, you’ll find food specials, live music, games, dog treats and more. Also available is the sip-and-stroll for all the pup parents out there. Don’t forget to watch the Pup Parade!

October 26

Boo and Brew

5-8 p.m.

Bridge Park, 6741 Longshore St., Dublin

www.bridgepark.com

Bring the little ones to trick-or-treat from all the local shops and businesses located in Bridge Park. During this free evening of fun, kids can enjoy a balloon artist, face-painting and fun. Adults can also wear costumes and experience the fun with local brews.

