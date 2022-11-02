Festivals & Events | Jewelry Show, Taste of the Market, and Bridal and Wedding Expo

Nov. 4-6

Jewelry Show

Kasich Hall B, Ohio Expo Center and State Fair, 717 E. 17th Ave., Columbus

www.intergem.com

This 3-day jewelry show features a variety of exhibitors, with beloved events that brings wholesalers, manufacturers and designers together for the weekend-long event. America's favorite direct-to-consumer jewelry show is back and gives jewelry lovers an easy avenue to purchase and explore.

Nov. 4

Taste of the Market

7-10 p.m.

North Market Bridge Park, 6750 Longshore St., Dublin

www.northmarket.org

This celebration of the North Market serves up three-courses of food, making it one of the tastiest events in Columbus. Dishes from the market’s best-in-class merchants, as well as wine, beer, live music and prizes make for a fun and full night of treats.

Outdoor Healthy New Albany Farmer's Market

Nov. 5

Farmer’s Market

10 a.m.- 12 p.m.

Phil Heit Center, 150 W. Main St., New Albany

www.heitcenter.com

The Healthy New Albany Farmer's Market is taking its vendors inside for the chilly fall months. New Albany's first indoor farmer’s market features a plethora of food and drink items, and takes place this Saturday morning.

Nov. 6

Bridal & Wedding Expo

1-5 p.m.

Greater Columbus Convention Center, Hall D, 400 N. High St., Columbus

www.bridalshowsoh-cc.com

The expo is a great place for engaged couples to start planning. Bridal fashion shows, a live DJ, bands and more take place throughout the day as you plan away. Over 20 companies will be in attendance to help with the process, and there are cash prizes and giveaways as well.

Donald Sgontz Foxes on the Runway

Nov. 6

Foxes on the Runway

4-9 p.m.

Wigwam Event Center, 10190 Blacklick-Eastern Rd. NW., Pickerington

www.walkingwildrescue.org

Foxes are taking over the runway for the first time in fashion history. Foxes, as well as cutting edge fashion designers, will take the stage to emphasize the lives of animals. 77 rescued foxes will help deliver the message that fur isn’t a fabric and has a beating heart. Check out our article about the event here.

