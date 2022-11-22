Festivals & Events | OSU vs. Michigan Tailgate, Holiday Bricktacular and Turkey Trots

Nov. 25 - Jan. 2

Holiday Bricktacular at Easton Town Center

The day after Thanksgiving the LEGOLAND Discovery Center in Easton Town Center is unveiling its annual Holiday Bricktacular to get people of all ages excited for the upcoming holiday season. The event features all kinds of holiday fun and activities.

Nov. 25

OSU vs. Michigan Kickoff Party

4-11 p.m.

Lumin Skybar, 517 Park St., Columbus

On Friday, Lumin Skybar is hosting a tailgate party to celebrate the OSU vs. Michigan game that takes place on Saturday. The bar is welcoming people from both sides of the rivalry and has designed signature cocktails for each team.

BrewDog Short North Tacky Holiday Transformation

BrewDog Short North, 1175 N. High St., Columbus

This weekend, BrewDog Short North will be revamping its look for the upcoming holidays. The overhaul includes all new decorations, themes and drink specials.

Check out these fun races to participate in with family and friends this Thanksgiving weekend:

Nov. 24

Flying Feather Four Miler

9 a.m.

7155 Corazon Dr., Dublin

Each participant in the Flying Feather Four Miler will receive a hoodie and a bottle of Bread & Butter Wine.

Nov. 24

Chase Columbus Turkey Trot

9 a.m.

Shops on Lane, 1675 W. Lane Ave., Columbus

All finishers will receive a pumpkin pie, custom shirt and a medal.

Nov. 24

2022 Thanksgiving Wattle

9 a.m.

Buckeye Parkway, 1270 Lamplighter Dr., Grove City

Join Grove City’s 11th annual Thanksgiving Wattle this year. Souvenirs such as hoodies and long sleeves will be available.

Nov. 24

Thanks for Giving 4-Miler

8:30 a.m.

On Ackerly Farm Rd. & Market St.

All proceeds for this run are donated to three non-profit organizations: LifeCare Alliance, The Mid-Ohio Foodbank and The New Albany Thanksgiving Day Fund.

