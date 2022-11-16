Festivals & Events | Community Harvest, Tree Lighting and Santa’s Arrival, and 2022 Ohio Made Holiday Market

Photo by Klatte Photography

Nov. 18

Community Harvest

6-9 p.m.

Village Green Park, 47 Hall St., Gahanna

www.cityofpowell.us

Offering hayrides through downtown Powell, warm beverages from the Columbus Coffee Co., a fall-themed photo booth and a bonfire with s’mores, this Third Fridays on the Green event is a perfect way to close out the fall season before heading into the holiday season.

Nov. 18

Courtesy of Tanger Outlets

Tree lighting & Santa’s Arrival sponsored by Destination Delaware

6-8 p.m.

Tanger Outlets, 400 S. Wilson Rd., Sunbury

www.tangeroutlet.com

Stop by Starbucks and grab a coffee or hot chocolate before bringing the family to meet Santa. Enjoy the holiday environment as Candy Cane Carolers sing a selection of holiday favorites, get your detective on and go the Elf on the Shelf Scavenger Hunt and be sure to grab a COSI Connect Kit before heading home. Bring a new toy or coat for the Toy/Coat Drive for People In Need as well!

Nov. 18-19

2022 Ohio Made Holiday Market

Hollywood Casino Columbus, 200 Georgesville Rd., Columbus

www.weareohiomade.com

For lovers of handcrafted products, visit the Ohio Made Holiday Market to get ahead on holiday shopping. Find a thoughtful gift for everyone from hand-poured candles to original art and handmade jewelry. Visit Friday for a night of special deals and adult beverages or bring the kids on Saturday for a day of family fun. Purchase tickets online.

Nov. 18-19

The Christmas Corner Craft Show

Ganyard Building, 5031 N.W. Parkway, Hilliard

www.fcfair.org

Pick up all your gifts for the holiday season and stop by the 65 vendors selling an array of handmade artisan products. Admission and parking is free.

Fall Harvest Festival of Bands

1:30-6:30 p.m.

Valley Dale Ballroom, 1590 Sunbury Rd., Columbus

www.valleydaleballroom.com

Bring a non-perishable food item and enjoy an evening of hot jazz from Sally Lukasik and JAZZTREK and David Greer’s Classic Jazz Stompers. Later in the evening, the Sugarfoot Follies from SwingColumbus will perform traditional jazz dances from the 1920s. There will be a small menu and full bar available– bring your dancing shoes!

Katie Giffin is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.