Festivals & Events | Ohio Roller Girls, 100th Annual TWIG Bazaar and Veterans Day Ceremonies

Nov. 12

Ohio Roller Girls

4:30 p.m.

Ohio Expo Center, 717 E. 17th Ave., Columbus

www.Ohiorollerderby.com

Titled “The Skatemare Before Christmas,” this Ohio Roller Derby event is part one of a two-part match-up between the Ohio Roller Bells and the Ghouls. Enjoy a fast-paced game with concessions. Bring an unwrapped toy to donate and receive a merchandise discount.

Nov. 13

100th Annual TWIG Bazaar

10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Ohio Expo Center, 717 E. 17th Ave., Columbus

www.nationwidechildrens.org

Come out to the Together With Important Goals (TWIG) Bazaar for a full day of crafting that supports Nationwide Children’s Hospital. Discover unique gift ideas, check out homemade pieces, stay for a silent auction and raffle, and bring the kids for games and activities. Admission is free, but early bird tickets are $25 and can be purchased online.

WWII Era 1940s Ball Clintonville

Nov. 13

2022 Veterans Day 1940s WWII Era Ball

7-9:30 p.m.

951 N. High St., Columbus

Enjoy an evening of swing dancing to big band classics as The Cyndi Black Big Band covers music from artists like Count Basie, Glenn Miller, Benny Goodman and more. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online. Admission is free for veterans.

Honor our nation’s heroes with one of these Veteran’s Day events in your community this weekend:

Veterans day ceremony

Dublin Veterans Day: With a complimentary breakfast at 8:30 a.m. for veterans and their families at Le Chatelaine, join the Dublin community at 11 a.m. at the Grounds of Remembrance in Dublin Veterans Park for a ceremony honoring those who served our country. Hear from Commander Jeff Noble, Council Member and U.S. Army veteran John Reiner, and keynote speaker Lieutenant Colonel Michael Kelvington as well as music performed by John Sells Middle School students and Dublin Wind Symphony.

Westerville Veterans Memorial: Celebrating the dedication of the remodeled Veterans Memorial at the Westerville Sports Complex, join the Westerville community at 11 a.m. for a ceremony that will include comments from Major General Deborah Ashenhurst and a tour of the new park space.

Columbus Veterans Day Ceremony: Drew Carey, U.S. Marine Corps Veteran and host of “The Price is Right,” is the Master of Ceremonies at the National Veterans Memorial and Museum at 11 a.m. for a Veterans Day celebration. Admission is free and you can register online to secure a spot.

Katie Giffin is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.