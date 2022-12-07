Festivals & Events | Westerville Winterfest, Wildlights at the Columbus Zoo and COSI After Dark

Dec. 8

COSI After Dark Totally 80’s

7-10 p.m.

COSI, 333 W. Broad St., Columbus

www.cosi.org

Get your groove on at the COSI After Dark Totally 80’s night. Experience a multitude of 80’s themed games, activities, food and drinks in a 21+ environment.

Dec. 10

Ugly Sweater Bar Crawl in Downtown Dublin

6-9 p.m.

Bridge Park, 6741 Longshore St., Dublin

www.dublinchamber.org

This weekend, adorn yourself in your favorite ugly sweater for a night on the town. Participants in the bar crawl have a chance to fill out their passport by visiting five participating locations and winning a grand prize.

Dec. 11

Westerville Winterfest & Carnival 2022

Noon-3 p.m.

Otterbein Clements Recreation Center, 180 Center St., Westerville

The Westerville Winterfest & Carnival is a one-stop shop for celebrating the upcoming holiday season. This family-friendly event boasts carnival food and games, sleigh rides, holiday shopping and, of course, Santa Claus! Visitors can also choose to participate in the Run the Lights 3-miler through a course decorated with Christmas lights.

Dec. 8-31

Gingerbread Contest Display at Franklin Park Conservatory

Franklin Park Conservatory, 1777 E. Broad St., Columbus

www.fpconservatory.org

Are you a gingerbread connoisseur? If so, come visit the Franklin Park Conservatory and view all of the submissions for the yearly gingerbread contest. Stick around at the conservatory and relax among the beautiful plants and holiday-themed décor.

Dec. 8-Jan. 1

Wildlights at the Columbus Zoo

Sunday-Thursday 5-9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 5-10 p.m.

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 W. Powell Rd., Powell

www.columbuszoo.org

Since 2010, the Wildlights at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium has been a staple in celebrating the holiday season in Columbus. Stop by and experience the renowned spectacle of lights, visits with Santa, reindeer and more!

Connor Quinn is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.