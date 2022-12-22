Festivals & Events | 2022 Trivia Night, New Year’s Eve at VASO and the Peach Bowl: Ohio State vs. Georgia

Dec. 30

2022 Trivia Night

8 p.m.

Sotto Terra at The Sanctuary, 610 Neil Ave., Columbus

www.sottoterraatthesanctuary.com

Celebrate the end of 2022 with a trivia night on all things pop culture from this past year. Snacks and drinks are included with the $10 cover charge. Register your team online and come ready to win prizes. This event is 21 and up.

Dec. 31

New Year’s Eve at VASO

5 p.m.-1 a.m.

VASO, 6540 Riverside Dr., Dublin

www.vasodublin.com

Ring in the New Year with style at VASO hotel. Come for the breathtaking view of the Scioto River and stay for cocktails and tapas. Enjoy live music and party favors as the year comes to a close. Ticket packages include two different room packages, an igloo experience, a private dining experience, dining reservations for 2-8 people, or general admission.

Dec. 31

New Year’s Eve Champagne Tasting

3 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

The Daily Bar, 883 N. 4th St., Columbus

Find the perfect champagne for your New Year’s Celebration and try more than 12 different selections of Champagnes, Cremants, Proseccos and Cava. Register online for one of the two sessions for a ticket that includes light hors d'oeuvres and a sample of each wine.

Dec. 31

CBJ v. Chicago Blackhawks

1 p.m.

Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd., Columbus

www.nationwidearena.com

Grab your friends, head downtown to Columbus for some pro hockey action before heading out into the local bar scene for the end of year celebrations.

Dec. 31

Peach Bowl: Ohio State v. Georgia

8 p.m.

Watch the Buckeyes take on the Bulldogs in this win-or-go-home playoff matchup to see who will go on to play in the national championship. A win in this game may lead to a historic rematch between Ohio State and the hated rival Team Up North.

Katie Giffin is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.