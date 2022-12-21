Festivals & Events | Kwanzaa, Christmas Murder Mystery, Holiday Lights at Columbus Commons and WWE at Nationwide Arena

Dec. 26-31

Kwanzaa 614 Events

4-8 p.m.

Ohio History Center, 800 E. 17th Ave., Columbus

For 7 days, Kwanaa is held as a celebration of family, community and culture. Kwanzaa, which translates to “first harvest” in Swahili, shines light on the beautiful traditions rooted in the principles of Nguzo Saba. The Ohio History Center presents a Kwanzaa celebration featuring African drumming, music, dance, storytelling and hands-on art activities.

Dec. 23

Christmas Murder Mystery

8-10 p.m.

Lockology Escape Rooms, 1625 Bethel Rd., Columbus

Have you seen Mrs. Claus? Word is she’s missing and was last seen at Lockology Escape Room in Columbus. Take your whole family and indulge in Lockology’s Christmas Murder Mystery. This theatre experience removes the actors and replaces them with you. Work together to solve the murder and enjoy some cocktails and a meal while you ponder.

Holiday Lights at Columbus Commons

5-11 p.m.

Columbus Commons, 160 S. High St., Columbus

Let it glow at the incredible display of dazzling lights at the Columbus Commons. Lighting up the night sky from dusk until 11 p.m. every day, this holiday display will surely add a twinkle to your eye this holiday season. Fridays bring a little extra holiday cheer with free hot chocolate and carousel rides. Christmas music will fill the air as local musicians populate the park to perform holiday classics.

Dec. 26

WWE Live at Nationwide Arena

7:30 p.m.

Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd., Columbus

The world-famous World Wrestling Entertainment group is eager to bring their U.S. Championship steel cage match featuring Seth Rollins and Austin Theory to Nationwide Arena. Only one can come out on top in this drama-filled showcase of power and skill. Get comfortable in your seats as the WWE has a star-studded card of fights to keep you entertained throughout the evening.

