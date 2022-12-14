Festivals & Events | Ohio Vintage Fest, Merry Mickey Christmas Party, Holiday Market at North Market

Dec. 17-18

Ohio Vintage Fest 5

Noon

Ohio Expo Center, 717 E. 17th Ave., Columbus

www.ohiovintagefest.info

Modern fashion not right for you? Swing down to the Ohio Expo Center Dec. 17 and 18 for an unrivaled vintage shopping experience. The 5th annual Ohio Vintage Fest will showcase some of the most incredible vendors in vintage clothing and memorabilia. Don’t miss your chance to attend one of the best vintage collectives of the year.

Dec. 18

Merry Mickey Christmas Party

2 p.m.

Event Studio II, 6090 Huntley Rd., Columbus

Mickey Mouse is bringing the magic of Christmas to Event Studio II with a Merry Mickey Christmas Party. Participate in Christmas crafts, decorate Christmas treats and let your kids enjoy a magical evening with Mickey Mouse. Tickets will not be available at the door, so make sure to purchase online before they sell out.

Dec. 17

Holiday Market at North Market Bridge Park

9 a.m.

North Market Bridge Park, 6750 Longshore St., Dublin

www.northmarket.org

Don’t wait until the 24th to finish your Christmas shopping. Head down to the North Market Bridge Park while they host their annual Holiday Market. Ingredients for your holiday specialties will be available for pick up from your favorite vendors. Vendors will also be offering Christmas gifts and goods as DJ Raymond T. Vinyl spins a number of holiday classics for your enjoyment.

Dec. 15-31

Christmas Lights Selfie Cycle Tour on Community Bikeways

6 p.m.

Grove City Welcome Center and Museum, 3378 Park St., Grove City

Enjoy Grove City’s premier Christmas lights and decorations on a self-paced tour around the city. Follow along with CycleNuts’ Smart Guide as it provides visual and vocal turn-by-turn directions along the incredible community bikeways. Stop to grab a bite to eat or just enjoy the scenery as the Smart Guide will resume your tour whenever you are ready.

Dec. 17

Ohio Play-by-Play Classic

10:30 a.m.

Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd., Columbus

www.playbyplayclassics.com

Witness the high-flying athleticism showcased in this year's Ohio Play-by-Play Classic. Twelve of the nation's top high school basketball programs are flocking to Nationwide Arena for an incredible six-game slate. Don’t miss your opportunity to catch some of basketball's youngest and brightest rising stars including Bronny James and Justin Edwards.

