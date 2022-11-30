Festivals & Events | Winterfair, Maker’s Market and Tree Lighting Ceremonies

Dec. 2-4

Winterfair

Ohio Expo Center

717 E. 17th Ave., Columbus

www.ohiocraft.org

Vendors from across the nation bring ceramics, wood, glass, painting, metals, fiber, jewelry, photography, sculpture and more to this giant expo. Spend the day shopping for handcrafted gifts for the holidays.

Dec. 2-3

Maker’s Market

3995 Broadway Suite 100, Grove City

www.visitgrovecityoh.com

A two-day event celebrating local businesses like Columbus Keto Treats LLC and Mill Street Candles, stop by to take home artisan products, see live demonstrations from local businesses and hear from author Marina Cheney.

Dec. 2-3

Mistletoe Market

3359 Park St., Grove City

www.heartofgrovecity.org

Bring the family for a day of holiday fun at this holiday shopping market with food trucks, local restaurants, horse rides, an ice sculptor and local vendors. Be sure to donate a new toy to the Heart of Grove City Fire and Police Toy Program & Competition to help families in need this holiday season.

Dec. 3-4, 10-11, 17-18

Dickens of a Christmas

Ohio Village

800 E. 17th. Ave., Columbus

www.ohiohistory.org

Visit Ohio Village and be transported back to the 1800s in this historic town. Learn about the residents' Christmas traditions and chat with Charles Dickens and his wife about the author’s famous works. Learn parlor games, traditional dances and take part in Watch Night – a reflective ceremony commemorating the Emancipation Proclamation.

Tree Lighting Ceremonies

Celebrate the holiday season with a warm drink, fuzzy sweater and a tree lighting ceremony. Here are some local holiday happenings this weekend:

Dec. 1

5-7 p.m.

Riverside Crossing Park, 6635 Riverside Dr., Dublin

www.dublinohiousa.gov

In Dublin, grab a hot chocolate and take a turn around the ice skating rink, write a letter to Santa, see an ice sculptor in action and watch Mr. and Mrs. Claus light the tree. Bring a new toy to participate in the Dublin Police department’s annual toy drive.

Dec. 2

6-9 p.m.

City Hall Courtyard, 21 S. State St., Westerville

www.parks.westerville.org/parks-home-page

Head to Westerville as Santa and his elves light up the Christmas tree. Enjoy local merchants and street performances like Uptown Scrooge from Good Medicine Productions and Uptown Westerville Inc.

Dec. 2

4-9 p.m.

Town Center, Park St. & Broadway, Grove City

www.grovecityohio.gov

Check out Grove City’s Mistletoe Market before seeing Santa at this festive tree lighting and Christmas parade.

Dec. 3

7 p.m.

Pickerington City Hall, 100 Lockville Rd., Pickerington

www.ci.pickerington.oh.us

Pickerington is giving visitors the opportunity to take a horse drawn wagon ride and bring the kids for games, activities and cookie decorating. Also, watch an ice sculptor work and enjoy live carolers, hot chocolate and shopping.

Dec. 4

5-9 p.m.

Streizelmarkt, 588 S. Third St., Columbus

www.germanvillage.com

Bundle up and head to German Village for late night shopping at a Christmas market and local shops as the luminaries light the streets. See Santa and a performance from his singing elves then hop on a trolley or pedal bus to tour participating businesses.

Katie Giffin is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.