Festivals| Strawberry festival, Powell Fest and more

June 24-June 26

London Strawberry Festival

11 a.m.-10:30 p.m., Thursday & Friday

9 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., Saturday

South Main St., London

www.londonstrawberryfestival.com

The London Strawberry Festival is held annually on the downtown, historic streets of London with rides, games, Strawberry-related food, free nightly entertainment, the largest Cobra Car Show benefiting Cystic Fibrosis and more.

June 25

Short North Style Walk

6 p.m.

Local retailers in the Short North will take over High Street with a mobile fashion show. Nearly a dozen small businesses will participate in the style walk to showcase their merchandise to patrons and visitors throughout the neighborhood.

Models will take to the streets wearing the latest fashions from businesses including Artisan DeLuxe, FERA, Happy Go Lucky, Jolie Occasions, Ladybird, Pursuit, Rowe, SAMSON and Vamp Official.

Using the sidewalks of the Short North as a runway, the Style Walk will begin at the Graduate Columbus Hotel, 750 N. High St., and loop around the Short North Arts District. The route will cover a 1.5-mile loop from Graduate Columbus, north to 2nd Street, then south to Goodale Street, then north back to Graduate Columbus.

June 25

Powell Festival

6-9 p.m.

Village Green Park, 47 Hall St., Powell

www.festival.cityofpowell.us/

The traditional Powell Festival will be held as a three-part concert series this year instead of a one-time annual weekend of festivities. Concerts will be held in collaboration with the Downtown Powell Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) and will feature local food trucks from Delaware County. There will be a different themed scavenger hunt each of the Fridays for families to enjoy and explore downtown Powell as well as yard games in Village Green Park. The city will partner with the Powell Sertoma Club and local brewery partners to host a beer garden in the park.

June 26

Franklinton Pride

11 a.m.-11 p.m.

Franklinton Arts District

www.franklintonartsdistrict.com

The Franklinton community and its famed arts district will celebrate year two of a local community Pride celebration centered on the arts and local businesses while raising funds for central Ohio LGBTQIA+ organizations.

