Festivals & Events | Car Show, parish festival and outdoor movies

July 9

Polaris Night Market

6-9 p.m., Friday

Main parking lot at Polaris Fashion Place, 1500 Polaris Pkwy.

polarisnightmarket.com

The Polaris Night Market is a new open-air market featuring local vendors, live music, food trucks, art and a charity beer garden. The market occurs every second Friday of the summer, starting this weekend and is free to attend.

July 9

Outdoor Movie Series

9:30 p.m., Friday

Columbus Museum of Art, 480 East Broad St.

www.discoverydistrictcolumbus.org

Watch Night at the Museum in the Sculpture Garden at the Columbus Museum of Art presented by Discovery District. Admission is free.

July 9 – July 10

St. Tim’s Festival

6 p.m.-midnight, Friday and Saturday

St. Timothy Parish, 1088 Thomas Ln.

sttimfestival.org

Enjoy food, drinks, games, rides and live music on the parish grounds. Head inside the church and school for bingo, a garage sale, bake sale and casino. Admission is free.

July 9 – July 11

Goodguys 23rd Summit Racing Nationals

8 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday and Saturday

8 a.m.-3 p.m., Sunday

Ohio Expo Center, 717 E. 17th Ave.

good-guys.com/ggn

Explore thousands of hot rods, trucks and classic cars at the 23rd annual Summit Racing Nationals. On Sunday, check out American made models and the crowing of the Street Machine of the Year and Street Rod if the Year.

Bonus

Purchase concert and theater performance tickets for the 2021 Dublin Irish Festival, happening August 6-8. 5K registration can also be found online at dublinirishfestival.org.

Ellie Roberto is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.