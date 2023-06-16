Festival Latino Announces 2023 Music Lineup

From Mexico to the Caribbean to Venezuela, Festival Latino will bring together a variety of award-winning artists to perform on the Fiesta Stage with the announcement of its 2023 concert lineup.

Festival Latino – a multi-day celebration of all things Latin American – returns to Genoa Park Aug. 12 and 13. Its musical headliners include Mexican cumbia band Los Yaguaru and Dominican salsa singer Alex Matos on Saturday, with Dominican merengue singer Eddy Herrera and Venezuelan “romántica” salsa band Adolescentes Orquesta closing out the festival on Sunday.

The festivities begin Friday, Aug. 11 with the Kickoff Dance Party at the Lower.com Field Community Plaza from 6-9 p.m. Food trucks, Columbus-based bands and dancing will all be present to begin the weekend of celebrations.

The free festival, presented by Honda and produced by the Columbus Association for the Performing Arts, opens the next day from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. featuring a variety of activities for the whole family.

One popular attraction in past years has been the Dance Plaza, with performances and lessons in salsa and folkloric dancing. Attendees can also expect to see vendors showcasing and selling everything from art and crafts to jewelry and clothing.

Food vendors are bringing a taste of home with plenty of Latin American-themed cuisine celebrating their culture. Widely-known traditional favorites such as ground beef tacos are also planned for the event for those feeling a little less adventurous.

Festival Latino originally started in 1996 as a five-hour pilot project run by the City of Columbus and grew to a two-day event the next year after receiving positive feedback.

In 2009, city budget cuts almost ended the festival until Mayor Michael Coleman requested CAPA to produce it. After agreeing and changing the event to a free, family-friendly weekend celebration, members of the community, sponsors and attendees called it a great success.

Festival Latino has continued to grow over the years in terms of attendance, activities, performances, vendors and community groups. It looks to put on a show once again as it celebrates its 26th anniversary this August.

