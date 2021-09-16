Festival & Events | Creekside Blues and Jazz Festival, ZOMBIEzi Bay and BIA Parade of Homes

Sept. 17-19

Creekside Blues and Jazz Festival

Creekside Park & Plaza, 117 Mill St., Gahanna

www.creeksidebluesandjazz.com

A three-day event with hours of music on multiple stages, local artists, cuisine and more, the Creekside Blues and Jazz Festival is a staple of Gahanna. Set in the heart of the Creekside District, the festival boasts memorable performances, galleries, activities, all in a picturesque and memorable atmosphere.

Sept. 17-Oct. 31

ZOMBIEzi Bay

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 Powell Rd., Powell

www.columbuszoo.org

Starting this weekend, Zoombezi Bay will become ZOMBIEzi Bay, a premier Halloween event this year. ZOMBIEzi Bay features four haunted houses, two scare zones, roller coasters and other non-water rides.

Sept. 18

Ohio State Football vs. Tulsa

3:30 p.m.

Ohio Stadium, 411 Woody Hayes Dr., Columbus

www.ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Our beloved Buckeyes are up against Tulsa this week. Coming off a 35-28 loss to Oregon, the Buckeyes are seeking redemption versus this 0-2 team.

Sept. 18

¡Viva Festival Latino en Concierto!

5-10 p.m.

Columbus Commons, 160 S. High St., Columbus

www.viva.festivallatino.net

Come out for a night dedicated to international Latin American music arts. The event will feature comedians, DJs and artists from across the country with roots in multiple sects of Latin American culture.

Sept. 23-Oct. 10

BIA Parade of Homes

Thursday through Sundays, noon-6 p.m.

www.biaparade.com

Save the date for this parade of beautiful homes. Attendees will have the opportunity to tour new construction homes, view featured communities throughout different locations and visit luxury Dream Homes ($1M+) for inspiration on new construction homes.

