Festival & Events | Oktoberfest, Barrel and Bottle Fest and AEP 10k

Sept. 10-12

Columbus Oktoberfest

Ohio Expo Center & State Fairgrounds, 717 E. 17th Ave., Columbus

www.columbusoktoberfest.com

Presented by Schmidt’s Sausage Haus, the Columbus Oktoberfest will feature a wide range of food, live music, beer, games and dancing, plus a marketplace and a natural resources park.

Sept. 11

Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Oregon Ducks

Noon

Ohio Stadium, 411 Woody Hayes Dr., Columbus

www.ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Support our beloved Ohio State Buckeyes in their home opener against the Oregon Ducks! After finishing 45-31 against Minnesota last Thursday, the Buckeyes are riding a win into this week. The game will be available on Fox.

Sept. 11-12

Columbus Barrel and Bottle Fest

Swan Lake Event Center, 5900 Liberty Rd North, Powell

www.swanlakeeventcenter.com/columbus-barrel-bottle-fest

The inaugural event will feature live and local music, mixology demonstrations, food trucks and local restaurant vendors, and much more. Featuring Brewdog, High Bank Distillery, Wild Ohio Brewing, Firelands Winery and many more, the Fest will have everything from a hoppy IPA to a sweet white wine.

Sept. 12

AEP Ohio Columbus 10k

8 a.m.

McFerson Commons Park, 218 West St., Columbus

www.columbus10k.com

Come on out for the 44th Annual AEP Columbus 10k! With both virtual and in-person options, everyone is welcome to participate. The route will weave throughout Downtown Columbus.

Sept. 12

Cleveland Browns Season Opener at Kansas City Chiefs

4:25 p.m.

www.clevelandbrowns.com

The Browns return Sunday in their season opener at Kansas City. FirstEnergy Stadium will host multiple national spotlight games this season. The game is available on CBS.

Megan Roth is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.