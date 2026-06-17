Father’s Day events around Columbus

Looking for the perfect way to celebrate dad this Father’s Day weekend? Skip the standard present and give the gift of a good day out. From festivals and special celebrations, to sporting events and family fun, Columbus is offering something for every kind of father figure.

Origins Game Fair

June 17-21

Greater Columbus Convention Center

400 N. High St.

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If you and your dad share a love of gaming, Origins Game Fair is the place to be. Play, learn and connect with everyone from other gamers to creators, retailors, industry professionals and more at this fair – one of North America’s largest tabletop gaming conventions. Buy tickets here.

Columbus Clippers vs. SWB RailRiders

June 16-21

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Huntington Park

330 Huntington Park Ln.

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Take dad out to a ball game this weekend, with the Clippers facing off against the SWB RailRiders on home turf June 16-21. Friday’s game will include a fireworks show; Saturday’s, a celebrity appearance; and don’t forget to bring a glove and baseball to Sunday’s game for Father’s Day Catch on the Field. Purchase tickets here.

Columbus Air Show

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Fri.-Sun., June 19-21

Rickenbacker International Airport

2241 John Cir Dr.

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Bring dad to the biggest Columbus Air Show yet, full of jaw-dropping demos and world-class aerobatics. Headlined by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, this year’s show is a celebration of America 250, featuring all-new twilight pyrotechnics and fireworks. Get tickets here.

Creekside Blues & Jazz Festival ®

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Fri.-Sun., June 19-21

Gahanna Creekside District

117 Mill St., Gahanna

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If your dad is a music lover, look no further than Creekside Blues & Jazz Festival ®, one of central Ohio’s most-anticipated summer traditions. Beyond world-class musicians, the fest brings together local cuisine, artisan vendors and plenty of family fun. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.creeksidebluesandjazz.com.

Free Fishing

Sat.-Sun., June 20-21

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This Father’s Day weekend, it’s free to fish anywhere in Ohio – no license required. Explore public fishing areas near you at www.ohiodnr.gov.

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Worthington Arts Festival

Sat.-Sun., June 20-21

Village Green, Worthington

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Another premier fine art and craft show, Worthington Arts Festival brings together more than 120 artists, local food trucks, live demos and more – perfect for a laid-back weekend of family fun. Visit www.worthingtonartsfestival.com for more.

Free Dad Tune-Up

Sat., June 20, noon-3 p.m.

Dick’s Sporting Goods

1510 Polaris Pkwy.

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If Dad has been putting off fixing up his sporting equipment, Dick’s Sporting Goods at Polaris is offering free tune-ups on Father’s Day weekend. The store will offer bike safety checks, golf grip cleaning and regripping, baseball glove conditioning and fishing line winding. Make it a day for the whole family and climb the rock wall, take a swing in the golf simulators and kick in the soccer cage. Tickets are free, but make sure to sign up at www.dickssportinggoods.com.

Father’s Day Brewskis

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Sun., June 21, 9 a.m.

Bloc Garten

512 Maier Pl.

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Whether you’re a family of active boulderers or you’re looking to try a new activity to celebrate Father’s Day, Bloc Garten is the place to be. All fathers get a day pass for only $9 with gear included, and afterward, they can grab a beer. www.5.life/bg/

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4th Annual Father’s Day Car Show

Sun., June 21, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Leon’s Garage

326 E. 5th St.

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Join Leon’s Garage for their 4th Annual Father’s Day Car Show. Show off your car and enjoy BBQ, beers and family-friendly games and activities. Registration fee is $15 and supports the nonprofit Impact60. www.leonsgarageoh.com.

Storyline presents: Father’s Day with Midwest Cards

Sun., June 21, noon-2 p.m.

Storyline Bookshop

2108 Tremont Ctr.

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Stop by Storyline Bookshop and open card packs from Midwest Cards or bring your own to get them valued. Join the waitlist online at www.storylinebookshop.com.

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Dave & Buster’s presents: Dad Games

Sun., June 21, 1-4 p.m.

Dave & Buster’s Columbus-Hilliard

3665 Park Mill Run Dr.

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Level up this Father’s Day with the whole family at Dave & Buster’s Dad Games. Compete in arcade games and team challenges for the chance to win free gameplay for up to a year. Purchase tickets here.

Donuts with DUGS: Dads, Uncles, Grandfathers & Special Folks

Sun., June 21, 2-3 p.m.

Bexley Public Library

2411 E. Main St.

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Grab an afternoon treat with your dads, uncles, grandfathers and special folks at the Bexley Public Library. Donuts and refreshments will be served to celebrate Father’s Day. Register at www.bexleylibrary.org.

Father’s Day Comedy Show

Sun., June 21, 5:30 p.m.

Funny Bone Comedy Club and Restaurant

145 Easton Town Center

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Give your dad the gift of a good laugh with this comedy show, featuring “The Usual Suspects” – eight experienced comedians ready to cut loose on some dad jokes. This event is 21+. Find tickets here.

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Columbus Crew 2 vs. Atlanta United 2

Sun., June 21, 6 p.m.

Historic Crew Stadium

One Black and Gold Blvd.

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Catch a Crew game with your dad on the evening of Father’s Day. Tickets can be purchased at www.historiccrewstadium.com.

Looking for more live music? Visit www.experiencecolumbus.com/events/concerts-and-live-music.

Ellie Keehn is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.