× Mark your calendar: Father's Day 2021 is Sunday, June 20.

Whole Family Activities

Is your dad or husband a baseball fan? Lucky for you, the Clippers have a game on Father’s Day! Even better, the game against Toledo’s Mud Hens is a Family Day, so a family of six can see the game for just $15.

For just $5, you and your family can have access to more than 500 board games at Tabletop. On top of that, the café also has a selection of good eats. With games of all skill levels and difficulties, Tabletop is perfect for the family that enjoys some light competition.

As any Columbus native knows, the zoo is one of the best family outings there is. With more than 10,000 animals, the zoo is sure to keep everyone entertained. Plus, check out Adventure Cove and take a dive into Zoombezi Bay for a zoo-filled day of fun.

LEGOland Discovery Center in Easton Town Center is perfect for the dad who’s young at heart. With a create-your-own LEGO car racetrack, 4D cinema, 1.5 million LEGO brick replica of the city and more, LEGOland has plenty for both Dad and the kids.

For the Daredevil Dad

For the adrenaline junkie dad, ziplining is a fun family activity that will leave everyone squealing with excitement. Children ages four to seven can participate on a separate course.

With an 18 and older age limit, axe throwing is a great way for older kids and adults to celebrate Dad.

Try not to get trapped up the creek without a paddle, but do head to Trapper John’s on Big Darby Creek for a Father’s Day full of kayaking and canoeing. Children must be at least six years old.

For the Pops who Prefer Peace & Quiet

If you haven’t been to The Book Loft yet, you’re missing out! This bookstore in German Village is one of the nation’s largest independent bookstores with more than 30 rooms of books.

Take your dad down to Franklin Park Conservatory for a nice stroll in the park. The conservatory features a rotating selection of trees, a greenhouse, glasswork and more.

For the dad who appreciates the finer things in life, take him to this family-owned winery for a wine tasting. With a “no wine snob" policy, any type of wine lover is sure to feel welcome!

After Dark with Dad

This arcade and bar in Clintonville features 95 classic arcade games such as Tron and Atari. Let Dad relive the glory days and try to beat his old high scores for a night of nostalgia and bonding.

Wait ’til the sun goes down for a glowing evening with Dad. After all, who doesn’t enjoy glow-in-the-dark mini golf? Putt-putt in a fluorescent old west mining town and enjoy the hand-painted murals. Don’t forget to indulge in the drinks and cocktails for any 21+ guests.

Head to downtown Columbus or Dublin for a night of duck pin bowling, foosball, pinball and more. Serviced with a full bar, Pin’s Mechanical Co. is a great night life destination and the rotation of food trucks will fill every dad’s heart – and stomach.

Zaftig is a top-rated and award-winning pub in Columbus with a wide selection of light to dark beers. Be sure to check out its beer flights and kick back with a cold one next to your old man.

Sarah Grace Smith is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.