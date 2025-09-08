Race to the runways for Fashion Week Columbus 2025

Expand Fashion Week Columbus

Columbus’ Fashion Week is making its anticipated return to runways Sept. 14-20. Created by Columbus Fashion Council, this stylish week is full of shows and events that you don’t want to miss. This year’s Fashion Week Columbus is presented by Woodford Reserve.

This year’s designers bring a wide variety of styles to Columbus. From streetwear to formal attire to professional clothing, there is flavorful fashion for everyone. Some events require the purchase of a ticket, while others are free to attend with an RSVP.

Designer Samantha Black will headline the final show on Sept. 20. Her designs feature bold, feminine looks meant to embody bold contrasts inspired by New York City. Black rose to fame as a contestant on Season 11 of Project Runway, later returning for Project Runway All Stars. Her innovative designs have been worn by Beyoncé, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj and more.

A ticket to the anticipated final show will also include entrance to an exclusive closing party at The Cave and Bodi, where attendees can sip on Woodford Reserve signature cocktails and continue the fashionable vibes.

As the flagship program of the Columbus Fashion Council, Fashion Week Columbus raises significant funding to uplift aspiring designers, models and more. Since 2010, the Columbus Fashion Council has granted more than $65,000 in scholarships to Central Ohio fashion students.

The week’s lineup of events include:

The 16th Annual High Fashion Tea Runway Show

Sept. 14, 1-4 p.m., 620 N. High St.

Hosted at the Joseph Hotel in the Short North, attendees can enjoy an elegant tea and food service while viewing creative runway looks by Juan Jose Saenz-Ferreyros, Jasmine Burton and Xantha Ward. The purchase of a ticket is required.

Macy’s Fall Fashion Show

Sept. 15, 6-9 p.m., 4141 Brighton Rose Way

This exciting event showcases fresh fall fashion styled by Macy’s My Stylists. This event is free to attend, but make sure to get there early to secure a seat and gift bag.

Nordstrom Fall Beauty Showcase

Sept. 16, 6-9 p.m., 4000 Worth Ave.

Nordstrom’s Fall Beauty Showcase is free to attend and allows attendees to explore the latest trends in beauty and fashion. Activities include beauty tutorials, runway looks, and giveaways.

Nurtur Aveda Institute’s Recycled Runway

Sept. 17, 6-9 p.m., 35 E. Gay St.

Come see how sustainability and fashion intersect at this innovative event. Audience members participate in the competition of this show by voting for their favorite designs. Admission is free but an RSVP is required.

Philanthropy Meets Fashion

Sept. 18, 6-9 p.m., 60 Cleveland Ave.

This free event gives attendees the chance to see how designers implement philanthropy into their work. Featuring the headline designer Samantha Black, this event will also include complimentary bites to eat along with wine and spirit samples. Make sure to RSVP to secure a spot.

Fashion Week Curve Runway Show

Sept. 19, 5-10 p.m., 77 Belle St.

This empowering show will combine inclusivity and style into a night of celebration and community. Enjoy bold designs and diverse representation with featured designers Bea Heidman, Evelyn Smith, Amber Hall, Valerie Mayen and Sopi Mitil. The purchase of a ticket is required.

Fashion Week Columbus Finale Runway Show

Sept. 20, 6-10 p.m., 122 E. Main St.

The highly anticipated finale will showcase the designs of headliner Samatha Black, along with those of local designers who are the future of fashion. Designers include Tiraj Lucas, Candace Walker, Jasmine Burton, Xantha Ward and Juan Ferreyros.

For more information, visit www.fashionweekcolumbus.org.

Ali Hartzell is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.