Explore the world of sharks at COSI’s new exhibit

Expand The Megalodon

COSI is now presenting a new exhibition, Sharks, running from April 12 to September 1, 2025, to offer an in-depth look at one of the ocean’s most fascinating yet often misunderstood creatures.

Developed in collaboration with the American Museum of Natural History in New York, the exhibition takes visitors on an educational journey through the world of sharks, featuring life-sized models, interactive displays and immersive media.

Upon entering the exhibit, guests are immediately met with a jaw-dropping display of the famous megalodon, highlighting both the animal’s beauty and power. Chief Experience Officer Josh Sarver explains how the displays work to change the conversation around the creatures.

“It’s really about breaking down some of those misconceptions,” Sarver says. “To be great is to be misunderstood, and these are beautiful, great examples of species all around us.”

The exhibit highlights the diversity and importance of sharks, but it also highlights their underwater relatives, such as rays and skates. Visitors will encounter a range of displays, from the massive 33-foot whale shark to the tiny, glowing lanternshark, showcasing more than 450 million years of evolution. Through interactive displays, visitors can even hunt like a hammerhead or figure out which shark they are.

Expand Sharks at COSI

In partnership with the Orton Geological Museum at The Ohio State University, COSI will also feature real shark fossils, providing a local addition to the exhibit’s global scope.

Sharks play a vital role in the balance of ocean ecosystems, and the exhibit challenges common misconceptions, aiming to shift the narrative from sharks as mindless predators to complex, highly adapted creatures.

Guests will learn about the unique features of sharks, such as their regenerative teeth and electromagnetic sensing abilities, and how these traits help them survive in a range of environments.

The exhibition also addresses the impact humans have on shark populations, including threats from overfishing, habitat destruction and climate change.

Another one of the key focuses of the exhibit is conservation. While shark attacks are rare, the exhibit emphasizes the real dangers sharks face due to human actions, encouraging visitors to consider the importance of protecting these species for the health of the oceans.

“Part of the message of this exhibition is, if you understand them, you can do more conservation and protect,” Sarver says.

Sharks is included with general admission, and COSI members can visit for free. For more information, visit cosi.org.

Here are five fast facts about sharks to help you prep for this immersive experience:

Ancient survivors : Sharks have been around for more than 450 million years, predating dinosaurs by millions of years. They’ve survived multiple mass extinctions and have adapted to become some of the most efficient predators on earth.

: Sharks have been around for more than 450 million years, predating dinosaurs by millions of years. They’ve survived multiple mass extinctions and have adapted to become some of the most efficient predators on earth. Regenerative teeth : Sharks can lose thousands of teeth in their lifetime, but they regenerate them constantly. A shark can grow new teeth as frequently as every two weeks.

: Sharks can lose thousands of teeth in their lifetime, but they regenerate them constantly. A shark can grow new teeth as frequently as every two weeks. Electromagnetic sensing : Sharks have specialized organs that allow them to detect electrical fields produced by the movements of other animals. This ability helps them locate prey, even when hidden under sand or in murky waters.

: Sharks have specialized organs that allow them to detect electrical fields produced by the movements of other animals. This ability helps them locate prey, even when hidden under sand or in murky waters. Diverse sizes : Sharks come in all shapes and sizes. While the massive whale shark can reach lengths of up to 33 feet and weigh several tons, the tiny dwarf lanternshark measures only about 8 inches long and is one of the smallest shark species.

: Sharks come in all shapes and sizes. While the massive whale shark can reach lengths of up to 33 feet and weigh several tons, the tiny dwarf lanternshark measures only about 8 inches long and is one of the smallest shark species. Tough Skin : Shark skin feels a bit like sandpaper because it is made up of tiny, tooth-like structures called dermal denticles, which help reduce drag and allow sharks to swim efficiently through the water.

: Shark skin feels a bit like sandpaper because it is made up of tiny, tooth-like structures called dermal denticles, which help reduce drag and allow sharks to swim efficiently through the water. Keeping the balance: As apex predators, sharks help maintain the balance of ocean ecosystems by regulating the populations of other marine species. This ensures the health of coral reefs and maintains biodiversity in the ocean.

Megan Brokamp is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at mbrokamp@cityscenemediagroup.com