Explore local farmers markets around Columbus

Nothing says summer more than a farmers market.

With the weather warming up and fresh produce arriving from Ohio’s farms, there’s no better way to spend a Saturday than by supporting local vendors and trying regional treats. Columbus shows out on Saturdays—and even during the week—with markets across the city. Mark your calendars for these farmers markets this summer:

Worthington Farmers Market

Saturdays, May–October

Old Worthington, High Street in Worthington

Worthington starts our list because it is the largest farmers market in Central Ohio. A community staple since 1987, the event won USA Today’s “Best Farmers Market” last year and is in the running again for 2025. The produce and local goods stand out against the historic brick buildings and streets of Old Worthington. Plus, this market is producers only, meaning you’ll only find consumable goods like food or body products. Check out Montezuma Sauces, which has been at the market since its inception.

Bexley Farmers Market

Thursdays, May 15–Oct. 23

Dawson Avenue

If you’re looking for some farmers market fun before the weekend, more than 30 vendors line Dawson Avenue in Bexley every Thursday. Celebrating its 15th season, the market also features live music—sometimes by the mayor himself. Enjoy the laid-back feel of Bexley and the summer season.

Canal Winchester Farmers Market

Saturdays, May 31–Sept. 27

Stradley Park

Marketed as “food with a conscience,” the Canal Winchester Farmers Market encourages customers to make healthy choices and support local growers. Keep the small-market feel alive by stocking up on all your produce each Saturday morning. The market also links to a calendar to help you determine when Ohio produce is in season, ensuring you get the freshest fruits and vegetables on your plate.

Clintonville Farmers Market

Saturdays, April 26–Nov. 22

North High Street

Each Saturday, North High Street is transformed into a community gathering for vendors and neighbors to enjoy the sunshine. On the vendor list this year are local farms like Bluebird Meadow and Elfrink Farms. Also, pick up a cookie while you shop from Three Bites Bakery or The Midnight Baker.

Dublin Market

Saturdays, May 3–Sept. 27

Bridge Park

Each Saturday, Bridge Park is filled with more than 150 vendors. What makes this market unique is the hands-on entertainment that rotates throughout the season. Do yoga in the park or pet a furry friend at the Columbus Zoo petting zoo—there’s something for everyone.

Franklin Park Conservatory Farmers Market

Wednesdays, June 4–Sept. 10

Wells Barn parking lot

Right outside the Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, a farmers market is set up with local vendors and food trucks for a quick bite. They also offer a program for kids called “Veggie Champs,” which gives them a passport to sample different vegetables around the market.

German Village Farmers Market

Saturdays, May 3–Nov. 22

South Third Street

Set in the scenic German Village, this farmers market brings you back to historic times when market shopping was part of daily life. Check out the market’s Facebook page for weekly vendor spotlights and to get excited for the season ahead.

Grove City Farmers Market

Saturdays, May 10–Sept. 13

3444 Park St.

Discover the freshest produce on the market at the Grove City Farmers Market. This community highlight has been around for 36 years and offers everything from sweet jellies to spicy peppers. Vendor applications are still open if you need a place to sell your homemade treats.

Hilliard Farm Market

Tuesdays, May 20–Sept. 2

Hilliard United Methodist Church

Enjoy a midweek market break at the United Methodist Church in Hilliard. You can pick up a salty pickle at The Crazy Cucumber or a crusty piece of sourdough at Blue Oven Bakery. You’ll also find information on SNAP and EBT-eligible vendors here.

New Albany Farmers Market

Thursdays, June–August

New Albany (location varies by season)

Healthy New Albany hosts a vibrant farmers market each Thursday through the summer. Not only does local produce offer health benefits, but it also supports local businesses. Check their website for entertainment and weekly vendor stories.

Pearl Market

Thursdays, May 15–Oct. 23

Gay and Pearl streets

This downtown market feels like a mini festival in the heart of Columbus. The Pearl District has been home to local vendors for nearly 30 years. You’ll find produce, baked goods, and even home decor at this wide-ranging shopping experience.

The Little Grand Farmers Market

Saturdays, May–December

710 Grandview Crossing Way

The Little Grand, already a hub for 10 local eateries and vendors, hosts a farmers market throughout the summer. Grab a drink at the bar or a bite at a local restaurant, and explore vendors from Al’s Delicious Popcorn to Tiny Roots Farm.

UA Farmers Market

Upper Arlington Farmers Market

Wednesdays, May 14–Oct. 22

2151 Dorset Rd.

In collaboration with Littleton Market, more than 120 local businesses come together in Upper Arlington to create a strong community event in front of St. Michael’s Episcopal Church. This midweek gathering is a great way to recharge and support local vendors.

Westerville Farmers Market

Saturdays, May 17–Sept. 27

240 S. State St.

This year, the Westerville Farmers Market will relocate to the CoHatch parking lot at State Street, but the energy remains the same. This market attracts more than 4,000 people weekly, so plan ahead for parking. Look out for monthly fitness classes and wellness events held alongside the market.

Maggie Fipps is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group.