Explore Columbus through these food trails, drink destinations and entertainment spots

Summer is the perfect time to get out and explore, and Columbus offers plenty of ways to turn a day out into an adventure. Whether you're chasing the city's best tacos, cooling off with a sweet treat, sampling local beverages or pairing a meal with entertainment, this year's Best of the 'Bus winners highlight some of the best ways to sip, savor and celebrate what’s left of the season.

Savor: Follow the flavor

Rather than visiting just one restaurant, why not make a day of it? Columbus' top food trails and food trucks offer a chance to sample some of the city's most-loved flavors.

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Best Food Trails

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Expand Experience Columbus

1. Taco Truck Tour (Columbus Food Adventures)

This van-based tour transports diners across the west side to try six of Columbus’ best taco trucks.

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2. Ohio Ice Cream Trail

Beat the heat with Central Ohio’s Ice Cream Trail, spanning from Jeni’s and Johnson’s, to spots such as Drip Dreams Ice Cream in Newark, Eda’s Italian Ice and Gelato in Marysville, and beyond.

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3. Columbus-Style Pizza Trail

Experience Columbus’ pizza trail explores the thin crust, edge-to-edge toppings and square-cut recipes that have been passed down from generation to generation to define the city’s pizza scene.

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Best Food Trucks

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Expand Schmidt's Sausage Haus

1. Schmidt’s Sausage Truck

A multi-category winner, Schmidt’s seven food trucks serve up the best bratwurst and sauerkraut in the city.

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2. Dos Hermanos

Growing from a single food truck to five Columbus locations, Dos Hermano’s authentic Mexican flavors have remained a consistent, local favorite.

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3. Cousins Maine Lobster

This locally-owned business serves up delicious lobster and more imported straight from the coast of Maine.

Sip: Raise a glass

Whether your perfect summer outing includes coffee, craft beer or cocktails, these reader favorites offer plenty of ways to explore the city one sip at a time.

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Best Drink Trails

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Expand Columbus Ale Trail

1. Uptown Untapped (Westerville)

Enjoy an evening of good food, live music and plenty of pours from more than 20 Ohio breweries.

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2. Columbus Coffee Trail

Sip away at participating Columbus cafes and earn prizes with this self-guided digital pass tour.

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3. Columbus Ale Trail

Fill up your Ale Trail passport with stamps from 36 different breweries such Campfire Brewing, Endeavor Brewing & Spirits, Gemüt Biergarten and more to claim your rewards.

Celebrate: Make a day of it

Sometimes the best summer memories come from pairing great food with a little entertainment.

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Best Food and Fun

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Expand Pins Mechanical Co.

1. Pins Mechanical Co.

Play the old school way with duckpin bowling, ping pong, arcade games and more alongside craft cocktails when you party at Pins.

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2. Natalie’s Grandview

This premier music hall and kitchen brings together wood-fired pizza, a craft cocktail and beer bar and renowned headliners for the best of food, drink and memorable music.

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3. Topgolf

Enjoy high-tech golf games plus a full-service restaurant and sports bar at this vibrant entertainment sensation.

Ella Jay is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.