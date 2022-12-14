Scene Online | Elf the Musical brings cheer to Columbus

Courtesy of Broadway Columbus

Elf the Musical has arrived in Columbus, and it is sure to get you in the Christmas spirit with its mantra of “the best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear.”

Spreading cheer is a prevalent theme in the show, which is tightly tied to the 2003 film, Elf.

Many iconic lines from the film made their way into the musical, as has its general story and tone. Those who remember the film will be filled with familiar warm feelings for Buddy and Santa, with nods to the little details that longtime fans will appreciate.

The take on the story is completely fresh, however. There are many elements that have been changed to lend the moments better to the stage, including storytelling elements and the narrative itself.

The biggest question that many would have upon first hearing about Elf the Musical would be “how can anybody try to do what Will Ferrell does in the film?”

Courtesy of Broadway Columbus

Ferrell’s iconic performance as a childlike North Pole native is not replicated here, it is reinvented, and the actor playing Buddy does a phenomenal job making the role his own. His infectious smile, boisterous singing and leaping across the stage will have you reveling in excitement forChristmas.

He stands taller than almost all other cast members at well over six feet, which helps him capture the audience’s attention while increasing the comedic effect of a grown man acting childlike.

The cast of characters that surround Buddy are endearing and meaningful, with each story increasing the reach of Buddy’s influence across the drab, commercialized landscape of New York City.

The set design for Elf the Musical is stunning and dynamic. It makes great use of layered depth-of-field illusions, many of which can move or open to maintain the visual energy of each set.

Wintry wonderlands and art-deco-laced cityscapes make up the setting for the show, and the lighting provides some stunning visuals as well.

The musical doesn’t have the full earworm effect that many musicals may, but each song is enjoyable and many of the dancing numbers are dazzling. Choreography is one strength, as characters often move in groups and mimic each other which can be quite mesmerizing.

The way the production turns its actors into elves for North Pole scenes is charming and fun. The bustling of Big Apple streets creates many memorable scenes, as well.

Elf the Musical is engaging and a grand spectacle that should keep even the most impatient children smiling and dancing along in their seats. Adults have jokes that are tailored for them, as well, just as is done in the original film.

Solid performances, smooth choreography, impressive visuals and an overabundance of energy and cheer are sure to put a smile on audiences’ faces whether the story is brand new or they have watched the film every year since its release.

Elf the Musical is at the Palace Theatre from Dec. 13-18.

Tyler Kirkendall is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback is welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.