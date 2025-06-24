Eldorado Scioto Downs 3rd Annual Wiener Dog Races

Short legs. Big Dreams. Maximum cuteness.

The 3rd Annual Wiener Dog Races at Eldorado Scioto Downs are back!

× Expand Eldorado Scioto Downs

Happening this Saturday, June 28, these speedy dachshunds will dash for glory in one of the most adorable competitions of the summer – and in this race, the #WienerTakesAll.

All ages are welcome at the race, and all dachshunds (as long as they are registered prior to the day of the event).

Curios how the races work? Here are the rules:

Each dachshund must race 20 yards.

Each dachshund must bring two humans who must be able to carry and catch them.

One human must carry their canine to the starting line and hold them prior to the race, while the other human must stand on the finish line to catch their racer. (No incentive treats allowed on the finish line!)

Participant check-in will begin at 5 p.m. at the Scioto Downs race track, and the first race will begin around 6:15 p.m. Don't miss your chance to cheer on your favorite four-legged contender!

For more information, visit Eldorado Scioto Downs' Facebook page.

To register your dachshund, fill out this form.

Remember: While all registered pups are welcome on the track, they are, unfortunately, not allowed inside to gamble.