Egg hunts, Easter bunny sightings and more in Columbus

Columbus offers a diverse array of Easter celebrations. From classic Easter egg hunts to bouquet decorating, there’s something for everybody this spring holiday.

Eggs, paws and claws

Expand Courtesy of Columbus Zoo and Aquarium Eggs, Paws, and Claws

The Columbus Zoo will hold this festive event on April 18 and 19 from 9:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for families searching for an all-in-one Easter experience.

Children can visit the zoo’s Lakeside Pavillion to sneak a photo with the Easter Bunny or enjoy other fun activities such as meet and greets with favorite characters or a character express train.

Participants can also enjoy the Columbus Zoo’s take on an Easter egg hunt where Easter and other zoo characters paint and hide eggs around Adventure Cove and Conservation Lake. Once the curious egg hunters find all the eggs, they can stop by the prize tent to collect their rewards.

Purchase tickets for this event online at the Columbus Zoo’s website at www.columbuszoo.org.

Columbus community egg hunts

Communities all over Columbus are hosting old-fashioned Easter egg hunts in local parks and public centers for fun and simple celebrations.

Some options for residents near the city include the Schiller annual egg hunt, the Scioto Southland egg hunt and the Tuttle egg hunt, all on April 19 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Join any of these communities in their egg-searching for free.

Visit www.columbusrecparks.com to explore other community egg hunt locations, dates and times as well as age restrictions and what to bring. Some events hold additional Easter activities on site such as crafts or photo booths.

Additional community festivities include:

Grove City Bunny Hunt

March 21-April 20

www.grovecityohio.gov

Pickerington's Breakfast with the Bunny

April 12

www.ci.pickerington.oh.us

Grandview Heights Community Egg Hunt

April 19

www.grandviewheights.gov

Adult Egg Scramble

Hosted by PetPromise, the 2025 adult flashlight egg scramble will take place on April 12 from 7:30 to 10 p.m. at the Goodale Park Shelter House.

Adults hoping for a night out to celebrate Easter with their community might enjoy this adult-only egg hunt. Eggs will be filled with cash, lottery tickets, raffle tickets and – for one lucky participant – a golden ticket that guarantees a prize of $1,000.

RSVP at PetPromise’s website, www.petpromise.org, and check in before the hunt at 120 W. Goodale St. from 7:30 to 8 p.m.

Create your own Easter bouquet

Join Mimi’s Café at 1428 Polaris Pkwy. on April 16 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. for a festive floral design class in celebration of springtime and Easter.

In this class, participants can create a center piece of beautiful spring flowers for their Easter brunch or dinner table. An opportunity to meet new friends or bring old ones, the class is led by an instructor and will have beverages and food available for purchase.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit www.columbusmakesart.com.

Donuts with the Easter Bunny

Residents looking to add a bit more energy to their 2025 Easter celebrations might consider attending Skate Zone 71’s Easter roller-skating party. On April 18 and 19 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., participants can pay a $13 admission fee and receive a donut from the Easter Bunny. Skate rentals are an additional $6 and non-skating parents may enter for free.

Skate Zone 71 additionally offers an afternoon skate party on April 19 from 1:30 to 4 p.m. where skaters can grab a special photo with the Easter Bunny and classic characters such as Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

Lastly, an Easter Day skate will take place April 20 from 2 to 7 p.m. with food, games, egg hunts and, of course, the Easter Bunny.

Buy tickets at Skate Zone 71’s website at www.unitedskates.com/skate-zone-71.

Frances Denman is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback is welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.