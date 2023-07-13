Eat the Heat with the Return of the Columbus Fiery Foods Festival

Courtesy of Columbus Fiery Foods Festival Columbus Fiery Foods Festival

Ignite your taste buds and feel the burn at Central Ohio’s hottest event, the Columbus Fiery Foods Festival.

The festival will be held the weekend of Aug. 26-27 at Genoa Park along the Scioto Mile in downtown Columbus and will spice things up by featuring restaurants, hot sauce and salsa vendors, and exhibitors from around the country.

“The Fiery Foods Festival has become an incredible annual celebration that brings together chileheads from all over the United States. As we mark our third year, we are thrilled to present an unforgettable experience filled with scorching flavors, culinary innovation and the electric energy that only fiery foods can ignite,” says Mike Gallicchio, event co-founder and president of MGN.

While a main goal of the event is to bring in flavors from across the country, the festival doesn’t forget its local flare. Whether it’s the crispy tenders of Hot Chicken Takeover or the sizzling hot sauce from Flavor and Fire, there’s a little taste of Columbus for everybody.

Courtesy of Columbus Fiery Foods Festival Columbus Fiery Foods Festival

For attendees that want to take their spice tasting to the next level, signups for multiple eating and cooking competitions are open. Dare to try contests such as hot pizza eating, hot wing eating, hot pepper eating, amateur salsa making and more.

Anyone not wanting to burn out on spicy contests and vendors can still find enjoyment in the festival’s music, entertainment, and other exhibitors. Multiple arts and crafts vendors will also be present to complement the selection of foods and sauces.

Some vendors can help you beat the heat through tasty treats such as the Snow Sisters’ snow cones, Bruster’s Real Ice Cream and Sweet P's Handcrafted Ice Pops.

As in years past, a portion of the event’s proceeds goes to CD102.5 for the Kids, a Columbus-based charity born from radio station CD 92.9 FM that supports children and families in Central Ohio.

Presale general admission for the event is $5 per ticket per day and is available online through Eventbrite or the Columbus Fiery Foods website. Free admission for children 12 years old and under is available when accompanied by paid adult admission.

Nathan Mader is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.