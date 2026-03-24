Easter festivities around Columbus

Spring has officially arrived, and with it comes a full lineup of Easter festivities across Columbus. From egg hunts and bunny photo ops, to family-friendly festivals, there are plenty of ways to celebrate the holiday this season – so grab your baskets, hop along and check out this list of egg-citing events.
Columbus
Columbus Zoo
March 6-April 4
Polaris Fashion Place
1500 Polaris Pkwy.
Enjoy a fun Easter photo opportunity and receive a free small gelato from I Scream Gelato. Don’t miss out on other festive giveaways such as Easter plush toys and cardboard crowns.
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Through Sat., April 4
Easton Town Center – Station Building, Level 2
160 Easton Town Ctr.
Hop on up to the Blooming Balcony and take a photo with the Easter Bunny.
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City’s Largest Easter Egg Hunt
Sat., March 28
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Kingdom Image Arts
2501 Mock Rd.
Experience the egg hunt of a lifetime with more than 5,000 eggs.
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Sensory-Friendly Easter Bunny Experience
Sun., March 29
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Columbus Zoo and Aquarium
4850 W. Powell Rd.
In this sensory-friendly environment, meet the Easter Bunny and one of the Zoo’s Egg Ambassadors.
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Fri.-Sat., April 3-4
9:15 a.m.-5 p.m.
Columbus Zoo and Aquarium
4850 W. Powell Rd.
Hop on over to the Zoo for a family-friendly event featuring the Easter Bunny, Eggbert Shelley’s Rolling Shell-ebration and an Egg-Splore-N-Find adventure.
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Sat., April 4
Noon
Jeffrey Meadow
165 N. Parkview Ave.
Dash to collect the most eggs – be sure to keep an eye out for golden eggs to win fun prizes.
Upper Arlington and Grandview Heights
Upper Arlington Civic Association
Easter Egg Hunt and Bunny Trail 2026
Sat., March 28
10 a.m.-noon
Thompson Park
4250 Woodbridge Rd.
Enjoy a bunny trail of activities and fun, and an egg hunt with special golden eggs.
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Wed., April 1
6:30-7:30 p.m.
Wyman Woods Shelter House
1520 Goodale Blvd.
Bring your furry friends along for a treat-filled egg hunt, costume contest and photos with the Easter Bunny.
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Thurs., April 2
Grandview Heights Parks & Recreation Facility
1661 Goodale Blvd.
For adults 21 years old and older, bring out your inner child with an egg hunt filled with candy, special prizes and raffle tickets.
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Fri., April 3
10-11:30 a.m.
Wyman Woods Shelter House
1520 Goodale Blvd.
Start your morning off with breakfast, crafts and pictures with the Easter Bunny.
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Fri., April 3
6-8 p.m.
Grandview Heights Parks & Recreation Facility
1661 Goodale Blvd.
A fun packed evening with pizza, games, an egg hunt and a new special surprise.
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Sat., April 4
Activities: 9 a.m.
Egg Hunt: 10 a.m.
Wyman Woods Shelter House
1520 Goodale Blvd.
Enjoy community activities and free donuts, plus an egg hunt with more than 10,000 items hidden throughout the park.
Grove City
Visit Grove City
March 5-April 4
Grove City Town Center
Find all 14 hidden bunnies to receive a prize.
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March 21
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Gantz Park
2255 Home Rd.
Enjoy family fun, candy and community at this egg hunt.
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Bunny Tails and Treats Stravaganza
Sun., March 29
Sensory-friendly: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
1-2 p.m.
Eagle Pavilion at Rotary Lake
3670 Discovery Dr.
Experience photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny, kid-approved snacks, many crafts and local businesses onsite.
Westerville
City of Westerville
Sat., March 28
8-10 a.m.
Hoff Woods Park
556 McCorkle Blvd.
Participants in this family-friendly run will receive a t-shirt, medal and post-race treats. Stick around after for the Spring Eggstravaganza.
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Sat., March 28
10 a.m.-noon
Hoff Woods Park
556 McCorkle Blvd.
Enjoy inflatables, an egg hunt, food trucks, family festivities and photos with the Easter Bunny.
Pickerington
City of Pickerington
Sat., March 28
8 a.m., 9:30 a.m., or 11 a.m.
150 Hereford Dr.
Enjoy breakfast, games, crafts and photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny.
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Sat., April 4
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Sycamore Creek Park
481 Hereford Dr.
Expect an egg hunt, photos with the Easter Bunny, free children’s books and a hot lunch.
Gahanna
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Sat., March 28
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Sensory-Friendly Time: 10:30 a.m.
Hannah Park
2467 Clark State Rd.
Enjoy a variety of fun activities such as an egg hunt, face painting, interactive games and a visit by Mr. Cottontail.
New Albany
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Sat., April 4
1-3 p.m.
LC New Albany
7060 Bayton Place
This is an egg-straordinary Easter bash with an egg hunt, vendor market, dessert trucks, games and more.
Dublin
Visit Dublin, Ohio
Sun., March 29
9:30-11 a.m.
Radiant Life Church
7100 Post Rd.
Enjoy a fun morning with thousands of eggs and lots of candy.
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Historic Dublin Bunny Hop & Hunt
Sat., April 4
Noon-3 p.m.
Historic Dublin
Hop on down to Historic downtown Dublin to find hidden bunnies for prizes and take photos with the Easter Bunny.
Korrigan Craddock is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.