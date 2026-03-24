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Easter festivities around Columbus

Hoppy happenings and egg-stra fun

by

Scene Online

Spring has officially arrived, and with it comes a full lineup of Easter festivities across Columbus. From egg hunts and bunny photo ops, to family-friendly festivals, there are plenty of ways to celebrate the holiday this season – so grab your baskets, hop along and check out this list of egg-citing events.

Columbus

Visit with Bunny

March 6-April 4

Polaris Fashion Place

1500 Polaris Pkwy.

Enjoy a fun Easter photo opportunity and receive a free small gelato from I Scream Gelato. Don’t miss out on other festive giveaways such as Easter plush toys and cardboard crowns.

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Photos with the Easter Bunny

Through Sat., April 4

Easton Town Center – Station Building, Level 2

160 Easton Town Ctr.

Hop on up to the Blooming Balcony and take a photo with the Easter Bunny.

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City’s Largest Easter Egg Hunt

Sat., March 28

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Kingdom Image Arts

2501 Mock Rd.

Experience the egg hunt of a lifetime with more than 5,000 eggs.

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Sensory-Friendly Easter Bunny Experience

Sun., March 29

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

4850 W. Powell Rd.

In this sensory-friendly environment, meet the Easter Bunny and one of the Zoo’s Egg Ambassadors.

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Eggs, Paws and Claws

Fri.-Sat., April 3-4

9:15 a.m.-5 p.m.

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

4850 W. Powell Rd.

Hop on over to the Zoo for a family-friendly event featuring the Easter Bunny, Eggbert Shelley’s Rolling Shell-ebration and an Egg-Splore-N-Find adventure.

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Egg Dash

Sat., April 4

Noon

Jeffrey Meadow

165 N. Parkview Ave.

Dash to collect the most eggs – be sure to keep an eye out for golden eggs to win fun prizes.

Upper Arlington and Grandview Heights

Easter Egg Hunt and Bunny Trail 2026

Sat., March 28

10 a.m.-noon

Thompson Park

4250 Woodbridge Rd.

Enjoy a bunny trail of activities and fun, and an egg hunt with special golden eggs.

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bEgg Hunt for Pups

Wed., April 1

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Wyman Woods Shelter House

1520 Goodale Blvd.

Bring your furry friends along for a treat-filled egg hunt, costume contest and photos with the Easter Bunny.

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Moonlight Egg Hunt for Adults

Thurs., April 2

Grandview Heights Parks & Recreation Facility

1661 Goodale Blvd.

For adults 21 years old and older, bring out your inner child with an egg hunt filled with candy, special prizes and raffle tickets.

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Breakfast with the Bunny

Fri., April 3

10-11:30 a.m.

Wyman Woods Shelter House

1520 Goodale Blvd.

Start your morning off with breakfast, crafts and pictures with the Easter Bunny.

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Pre-Teen Egg Hunt

Fri., April 3

6-8 p.m.

Grandview Heights Parks & Recreation Facility

1661 Goodale Blvd.

 A fun packed evening with pizza, games, an egg hunt and a new special surprise.  

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Community Egg Hunt

Sat., April 4

Activities: 9 a.m.

Egg Hunt: 10 a.m.

Wyman Woods Shelter House

1520 Goodale Blvd.

Enjoy community activities and free donuts, plus an egg hunt with more than 10,000 items hidden throughout the park.

Grove City

Grove City Bunny Hunt

March 5-April 4

Grove City Town Center

Find all 14 hidden bunnies to receive a prize.

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Easter Egg Hunt at Gantz Park

March 21

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Gantz Park

2255 Home Rd.

Enjoy family fun, candy and community at this egg hunt.

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Bunny Tails and Treats Stravaganza

Sun., March 29

Sensory-friendly: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

1-2 p.m.

Eagle Pavilion at Rotary Lake

3670 Discovery Dr.

Experience photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny, kid-approved snacks, many crafts and local businesses onsite.

Westerville

Westerville Bunny Hop 5K

Sat., March 28

8-10 a.m.

Hoff Woods Park

556 McCorkle Blvd.

Participants in this family-friendly run will receive a t-shirt, medal and post-race treats. Stick around after for the Spring Eggstravaganza.

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Spring Eggstravaganza

Sat., March 28

10 a.m.-noon

Hoff Woods Park

556 McCorkle Blvd.

Enjoy inflatables, an egg hunt, food trucks, family festivities and photos with the Easter Bunny.

Pickerington

Breakfast with the Bunny

Sat., March 28

8 a.m., 9:30 a.m., or 11 a.m.

150 Hereford Dr.

Enjoy breakfast, games, crafts and photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny.

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614Us Annual Easter Egg Hunt

Sat., April 4

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Sycamore Creek Park

481 Hereford Dr.

Expect an egg hunt, photos with the Easter Bunny, free children’s books and a hot lunch.

Gahanna

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Eggs-Hilarating Egg Hunt

Sat., March 28

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Sensory-Friendly Time: 10:30 a.m.

Hannah Park

2467 Clark State Rd.  

Enjoy a variety of fun activities such as an egg hunt, face painting, interactive games and a visit by Mr. Cottontail.

New Albany

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Easter Bunny Bash

Sat., April 4

1-3 p.m.

LC New Albany

7060 Bayton Place

This is an egg-straordinary Easter bash with an egg hunt, vendor market, dessert trucks, games and more.

Dublin

Eggstravaganza

Sun., March 29

9:30-11 a.m.

Radiant Life Church

7100 Post Rd.

Enjoy a fun morning with thousands of eggs and lots of candy.

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Historic Dublin Bunny Hop & Hunt

Sat., April 4

Noon-3 p.m.

Historic Dublin

Hop on down to Historic downtown Dublin to find hidden bunnies for prizes and take photos with the Easter Bunny.

Korrigan Craddock is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.  