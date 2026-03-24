Easter festivities around Columbus

Spring has officially arrived, and with it comes a full lineup of Easter festivities across Columbus. From egg hunts and bunny photo ops, to family-friendly festivals, there are plenty of ways to celebrate the holiday this season – so grab your baskets, hop along and check out this list of egg-citing events.

Columbus

× Expand Columbus Zoo

Visit with Bunny

March 6-April 4

Polaris Fashion Place

1500 Polaris Pkwy.

Enjoy a fun Easter photo opportunity and receive a free small gelato from I Scream Gelato. Don’t miss out on other festive giveaways such as Easter plush toys and cardboard crowns.

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Photos with the Easter Bunny

Through Sat., April 4

Easton Town Center – Station Building, Level 2

160 Easton Town Ctr.

Hop on up to the Blooming Balcony and take a photo with the Easter Bunny.

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City’s Largest Easter Egg Hunt

Sat., March 28

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Kingdom Image Arts

2501 Mock Rd.

Experience the egg hunt of a lifetime with more than 5,000 eggs.

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Sensory-Friendly Easter Bunny Experience

Sun., March 29

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

4850 W. Powell Rd.

In this sensory-friendly environment, meet the Easter Bunny and one of the Zoo’s Egg Ambassadors.

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Eggs, Paws and Claws

Fri.-Sat., April 3-4

9:15 a.m.-5 p.m.

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

4850 W. Powell Rd.

Hop on over to the Zoo for a family-friendly event featuring the Easter Bunny, Eggbert Shelley’s Rolling Shell-ebration and an Egg-Splore-N-Find adventure.

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Egg Dash

Sat., April 4

Noon

Jeffrey Meadow

165 N. Parkview Ave.

Dash to collect the most eggs – be sure to keep an eye out for golden eggs to win fun prizes.

Upper Arlington and Grandview Heights

× Expand Upper Arlington Civic Association

Easter Egg Hunt and Bunny Trail 2026

Sat., March 28

10 a.m.-noon

Thompson Park

4250 Woodbridge Rd.

Enjoy a bunny trail of activities and fun, and an egg hunt with special golden eggs.

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bEgg Hunt for Pups

Wed., April 1

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Wyman Woods Shelter House

1520 Goodale Blvd.

Bring your furry friends along for a treat-filled egg hunt, costume contest and photos with the Easter Bunny.

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Moonlight Egg Hunt for Adults

Thurs., April 2

Grandview Heights Parks & Recreation Facility

1661 Goodale Blvd.

For adults 21 years old and older, bring out your inner child with an egg hunt filled with candy, special prizes and raffle tickets.

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Breakfast with the Bunny

Fri., April 3

10-11:30 a.m.

Wyman Woods Shelter House

1520 Goodale Blvd.

Start your morning off with breakfast, crafts and pictures with the Easter Bunny.

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Pre-Teen Egg Hunt

Fri., April 3

6-8 p.m.

Grandview Heights Parks & Recreation Facility

1661 Goodale Blvd.

A fun packed evening with pizza, games, an egg hunt and a new special surprise.

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Community Egg Hunt

Sat., April 4

Activities: 9 a.m.

Egg Hunt: 10 a.m.

Wyman Woods Shelter House

1520 Goodale Blvd.

Enjoy community activities and free donuts, plus an egg hunt with more than 10,000 items hidden throughout the park.

Grove City

× Expand Visit Grove City

Grove City Bunny Hunt

March 5-April 4

Grove City Town Center

Find all 14 hidden bunnies to receive a prize.

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Easter Egg Hunt at Gantz Park

March 21

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Gantz Park

2255 Home Rd.

Enjoy family fun, candy and community at this egg hunt.

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Bunny Tails and Treats Stravaganza

Sun., March 29

Sensory-friendly: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

1-2 p.m.

Eagle Pavilion at Rotary Lake

3670 Discovery Dr.

Experience photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny, kid-approved snacks, many crafts and local businesses onsite.

Westerville

× Expand City of Westerville

Westerville Bunny Hop 5K

Sat., March 28

8-10 a.m.

Hoff Woods Park

556 McCorkle Blvd.

Participants in this family-friendly run will receive a t-shirt, medal and post-race treats. Stick around after for the Spring Eggstravaganza.

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Spring Eggstravaganza

Sat., March 28

10 a.m.-noon

Hoff Woods Park

556 McCorkle Blvd.

Enjoy inflatables, an egg hunt, food trucks, family festivities and photos with the Easter Bunny.

Pickerington

× Expand City of Pickerington

Breakfast with the Bunny

Sat., March 28

8 a.m., 9:30 a.m., or 11 a.m.

150 Hereford Dr.

Enjoy breakfast, games, crafts and photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny.

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614Us Annual Easter Egg Hunt

Sat., April 4

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Sycamore Creek Park

481 Hereford Dr.

Expect an egg hunt, photos with the Easter Bunny, free children’s books and a hot lunch.

Gahanna

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Eggs-Hilarating Egg Hunt

Sat., March 28

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Sensory-Friendly Time: 10:30 a.m.

Hannah Park

2467 Clark State Rd.

Enjoy a variety of fun activities such as an egg hunt, face painting, interactive games and a visit by Mr. Cottontail.

New Albany

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Easter Bunny Bash

Sat., April 4

1-3 p.m.

LC New Albany

7060 Bayton Place

This is an egg-straordinary Easter bash with an egg hunt, vendor market, dessert trucks, games and more.

Dublin

× Expand Visit Dublin, Ohio

Eggstravaganza

Sun., March 29

9:30-11 a.m.

Radiant Life Church

7100 Post Rd.

Enjoy a fun morning with thousands of eggs and lots of candy.

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Historic Dublin Bunny Hop & Hunt

Sat., April 4

Noon-3 p.m.

Historic Dublin

Hop on down to Historic downtown Dublin to find hidden bunnies for prizes and take photos with the Easter Bunny.

Korrigan Craddock is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.