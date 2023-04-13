Dublin Arts Council Announces “Live & Local” Sundays at Scioto Concert Series

× Expand Courtesy of Dublin Arts Council Sundays at Scioto

Dublin Arts Council released the 2023 lineup for this year’s annual Sundays at Scioto concert series. Since 1983, Dublin’s Scioto Park has hosted free performances throughout late summer and early autumn. Grab your lawn chairs and blankets and enjoy some summer tunes with this year’s performers.

The Reaganomics

Aug. 27, 5:30-7 p.m.

Courtesy of The Reaganomics The Reaganomics

For over 25 years, The Reaganomics have entertained audiences on both local and national stages with their award-winning cover performances. The band specializes in 1980s hit covers, and they have been named best local and/or best cover band in central Ohio for 15 consecutive years by The Other Paper, Columbus Monthly and 614 Magazine. The Reaganomics have held over 2,000 shows, and this summer they will add Scioto Park to their list.

Popgun

Sept. 10, 5:30-7 p.m.

Courtesy of Popgun Popgun Sundays at Scioto

Take a musical journey back into the good ole’ days with Popgun’s renowned renditions. This cover band wows audiences with pop and rock hits ranging from the late 60s through the 80s. Popgun does not shy away from tricky tracks, as they tackle artistic phenoms ranging from Led Zeppelin to Stevie Wonder. No matter what throwback sound you're looking for, Popgun will exceed your expectations.

North to Nashville

Sept. 24, 5:30-7 p.m.

Courtesy of North to Nashville North to Nashville Sundays at Scioto

For country music fanatics, North to Nashville is a must-see. Consisting of lead vocalist Evan Blankenship, lead guitarist Brian Turnball, bass guitarist Ryan Tuhy and drummer Ben Anderson, this well-rounded group of musicians have spread their passion for country music throughout the Midwest since 2018. The band has seen wide success since its formation, opening for some of country music's greatest artists, such as Luke Combs and the Rascal Flatts. North to Nashville is crafting its first record, set to release this year, and this fall the group will bring its success back to its Columbus roots.

The British Invasion

Oct. 8, 5:30-7 p.m.

Courtesy of The British Invasion The British Invasion Sundays at Scioto

Culminating this lyrical lineup is The British Invasion, an accomplished music group that provides the ultimate journey through 60s British Rock. Although the band provides its share of Beatles classics, its setlist boasts an outstanding variety of English artists, such as The Rolling Stones, The Who and The Animals. The British Invasion brings a spot-on replication of the clothing, sounds and overall aura of this era, giving audiences an immersive taste of classic English rock ‘n’ roll.

Tips before you go!

Ready to enjoy all of the amazing live music that Sundays at Scioto has to offer? Check out the tips below to ensure you have the best experience possible.

Arrive early: Although concerts are free, space is limited. Once the park reaches capacity, attendance will close.

Although concerts are free, space is limited. Once the park reaches capacity, attendance will close. Plan your parking: There is onsite parking at Scioto Park. However, once this space is full, feel free to find parking at nearby spots such as Dublin Arts Council, Bridge Park or the Dublin Library garage.

There is onsite parking at Scioto Park. However, once this space is full, feel free to find parking at nearby spots such as Dublin Arts Council, Bridge Park or the Dublin Library garage. Come prepared: Be sure to bring along lawn chairs or blankets to stay comfortable during your evening. Of course, a night of fun isn’t complete without your favorite refreshments. Pack some snacks and beverages to enjoy while you listen to the music through the evening.

The Sundays at Scioto concert series is the perfect way to relish in Ohio’s final sunny Sundays with family and friends. Visit Dublin’s Scioto Park at 7377 Riverside Dr., starting Aug. 27 to enjoy the festivities. For more information, you can visit dublinarts.org.

Megan Brokamp is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.