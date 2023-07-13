Dr. Stephen Caracciolo Joins Columbus Symphony Orchestra as New Chorus Director

Courtesy of Columbus Symphony Stephen Caracciolo Columbus Symphony Chorus Director

The recent vacancy left with the retirement of former Columbus Symphony Chorus Director Ronald Jenkins had the city eagerly awaiting his replacement. The Columbus Symphony Orchestra (CSO) has proudly announced Dr. Stephen Caracciolo as its newest Chorus Director.

Caracciolo leaves his position as artistic director of the Lancaster Chorale, a position he held since 2015, to join the CSO.

“(Caracciolo) is an amazing musician and conductor. His vitality, imagination and experience are impressive. I am very much looking forward to our musical collaboration and to the bright future of our beloved CSO Chorus under his leadership,” Music Director Rossen Milanov says.

Dr. Caracciolo is praised for his passionate artistry and creative leadership with a diverse background in choral music. He has led choirs at the Washington National Cathedral, Maryland Choral Society and with the BelCanto Singers in Columbus.

Photo by Corinne Mares Columbus Symphony Chorus

As chorus director, Caracciolo will prepare the CSO Chorus for appearances in the Masterworks concert series with his debut coming on the first September concert in the 2023-24 season featuring Holst’s “The Planets.”

“The CSO Chorus is an esteemed part of the performing arts community in Central Ohio,” Caracciolo says. “I am delighted to be working creatively with Rossen Milanov and Stuart Chafetz, the orchestra and the entire CSO family to bring truly compelling performances to the Ohio Theatre and the community.”

Aaron Gilliam is the social media coordinator at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.