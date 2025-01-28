Disney on Ice skates into Columbus

× Expand Disney on Ice

For the first time, Disney On Ice’s newest show, featuring the magical worlds of “Frozen” and “Encanto” is coming to Columbus’ Nationwide Arena January 30- February 2. Disney On Ice’s worldwide tour has performed in over 548 cities globally.

The show combines acrobatics, ice dancing, athletic feats and catchy songs with the beloved characters from Disney classics, like Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, and Goofy.

Frozen, the #1 animated feature of all time, will be narrated by the lovable Olaf as Anna and Kristof try to bring back summer. The ice skating and dance will bring the audience back to the snowy Arendell and the songs are sure to be stuck in your head.

The audience will then be transported to a warmer climate in the mountains of Colombia. The Madrigal family lives in a magical house in Encanto. Mirabel Madrigal will tell the story of her magical family; from Luisa with her superhuman strength, to Bruno, the moody fortune teller.

Although Mirabel is the only one who does not have superpowers, she is also the only one who can save the magic casita. Watch the sibling’s magical powers come to life, and sing along to the upbeat songs.

The two movies overlap in a central theme: Embrace your gifts and celebrate individuality! Both shows also have stunning visuals of colorful costumes and oversized props.

Before the show, “Family Fun with Elsa and Mirabel” Character Experience gives kids the opportunity to meet the main performers of the show. A fun afternoon with games, crafts and photo-ops will make the show that much more interactive.

Maggie Fipps is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.