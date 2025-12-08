December activities around Columbus

As we hurdle into cold weather, keep up your holiday spirit with Columbus’ long list of wintertime activities.

Sledding

Once the snow finally comes down, it’s essential to have a sledding destination picked out. Grease up the sleds, throw on a scarf and head to a hill. Here are some popular sledding hill locations in Columbus.

Battelle Darby Creek

Blacklick Woods

Schiller Park

Highbanks Metro Park

Ice skating

This iconic winter activity is the perfect way to get active in crisp weather. Try some of these Columbus ice skating rinks for an activity that is sure to entertain all.

Riverside Crossing Park Ice Skating Rink

Located at 6625 Riverside Dr. in Dublin, the Riverside Crossing Park Ice Skating Rink was nominated as one of the Top 10 Best Rinks in the Nation by USA Today for the second year in a row. Admission is $15 per person, including skate rental.

Battelle Darby Creek

Experience the enjoyment of skating on an actual pond at Battelle Darby Creek, located at 3711 Gardner Rd., Georgesville. There are no skate rentals available at this metro park.

The Ohio State University Ice Rink

If the weather doesn’t permit outdoor skating, there are plenty of options for indoor fun. Visit The Ohio State University Ice Rink at 360 Woody Hayes Dr., where admission ranges from $5-12 per person, including skate rentals.

The Wintergarden at Land-Grant Brewing Company

The Land-Grant Brewing Company is embracing the snow with its Wintergarden event. Attendees can participate in a few wintertime activities offered in the Wintergarden. Heated igloos are available for rent for those who would like to enjoy the outdoors from a heated enclosure. A step-up from regular bumper cars, the brewery’s ice bumper cars can be rented to provide fun for all ages. For competitive fun, bring a group of friends to participate in brewery curling, where the stones are mini kegs. Curling lanes can be rented for any group size.

Holiday lights

See the many sparkling light displays Columbus has to offer this winter. Some options include:

The Columbus Zoo Wildlights

The McCoy Cabin

WanderLights

Easton Mall

An iconic hub for Columbus residents, Easton will be hosting a variety of merry events for all.

Photos with Santa: Make sure to get the annual photo with Santa before the holidays end! Photos with Santa will be available at Easton through Dec. 24.

DIY Classes: Check out Easton’s website for a complete list of holiday DIY classes.

Holiday Drone Show On Thursday, Dec. 11, the skies will fill with joy as hundreds of drones take to the air.

Menorah Lighting: Join the community in celebrating the Festival of Lights on Monday, Dec. 15.

Huntington Holiday Train

Since 1992, the Holiday Train at Columbus Metropolitan has enchanted visitors. The display features a frosty scene complete with tunnels, castles and more. The Holiday Train will be on display from through Jan. 8 at the Main Library’s Grand Atrium, located at 96 S. Grant Ave.

Ohio Statehouse Holiday Choir Performances

These lunchtime performances are open and free to the public. The shows present various choirs from around the Columbus area from Noon-1 p.m. on weekdays Dec. 8-19.

Festive bars

For a Christmas-y cocktail and upbeat holiday tunes, head to a pop-up holiday bar or restaurant. Try places such as:

Santa Baby Holiday Bar at The Junto

Miracle Pop Up at Citizens Trust

Ebeneezer’s at the Bottle Shop

