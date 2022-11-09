Scene Online | COSI announces new exhibit: TUTANKHAMUN - His Tomb and his Treasures

× Expand Courtesy of COSI

Starting on March 18, 2023, COSI will be offering its guests firsthand experience of the discovery of ancient Egyptian King Tutankhamun’s tomb.

The exhibit will feature an exact recreation of the youthful pharaoh’s tomb as it was when the British archaeologist Howard Carter discovered it in 1922.

Josh Sarver, VP of Experience and Operation, says that the exhibit is special since it gives visitors the opportunity to get within inches of authentic recreations of priceless artifacts. The experience will include a way to hear information about the items that surround guests as well, so the experience is as informative as possible while still being immersive.

For years COSI has been working closely with the Egyptian government on the project, as well as the German company Semmel Exhibitions to put the exhibit together. COSI also partnered with Semmel for the beloved Marvel Super Heroes exhibit.

“The first thing that we did with this company is (create) scans of the actual objects themselves to create reproductions that are the finest detail that you will ever see anywhere,” Sarver says. “And they’re actually built by Egyptian artists themselves.”

Sarver says with the unique features of the exhibit, visitors of all ages are sure to be entertained and engaged as they travel through the exhibit and back in time.

COSI President Frederic Bertley was a remote attendee of the reveal, calling in from Egypt, but he shared his hopes of what people will get out of the upcoming exhibition.

COSI staff at the exhibit reveal

Bertley says COSI will work with the Egyptian and U.S. governments to help today’s students learn from ancient Egypt’s most brilliant minds, including artists, mathematicians, inventors and architects.

“When we discover and understand the past, we inspire and transform the future,” Bertley says. “Science is not new. It has graced the planet since humans got the urge to be curious, ask questions, experiment, observe, and ultimately figure things out and understand our natural world.”

