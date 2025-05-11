COSI’s newest exhibit combines science with stormtroopers

The Force is strong at COSI this summer with the exciting debut of Unofficial Galaxies, a new exhibit for Star Wars fans of all ages.

For 48 years, the Star Wars franchise has captivated audiences across generations, teaching young minds to dream big about the future of technology and science. The exhibit pays tribute to the impact of the film – displaying artwork, costumes, sculptures and more. This includes life-size replicas of the franchise’s fan-favorite characters, from Darth Vader to Jabba the Hutt.

Unofficial Galaxies includes more than 100 items from a fan-crafted, traveling exhibition. From original episode scripts to life-like models and memorabilia, Star Wars fans can uncover behind-the-scenes glimpses of the beloved franchise.

The exhibit runs May 10 through September 1 but has been in the works since early fall of last year.

By fans, for fans

Tim O’Sullivan, a builder and creator of for the exhibit, is a retired U.S. Air Force officer and Purple Heart recipient from Dayton, Ohio. He is an award-winning FX costume designer and specializes in droid building, animatronics, sculpting and other creative FX work. Naturally, he’s a passionate Star Wars fan.

O’Sullivan began crafting functioning replicas of Star Wars as a form of therapy. Now, he uses his talents to inspire an interest in STEAM in young minds. He travels to charities and hospitals with his hand-crafted characters, showing kids how science can be exciting and futuristic.

“It works to inspire young kids to be interested in robotics,” he says. “It's about what we could do in the future, and where we'd like to be.”

To purchase tickets to travel to a galaxy far, far away, visit cosi.org.

Megan Brokamp is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at mbrokamp@cityscenemediagroup.com.