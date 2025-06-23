ComFest 2025

Expand ComFest

The Community Festival, or ComFest, will take place June 27-29 this year at Goodale Park. The volunteer-run festival was founded in 1972 with the purpose of raising awareness and promoting action within the community.

ComFest’s motto is “Party with a Purpose,” which is a reminder to learn more about the causes, initiatives and organizations behind the event. The Fest is known for offering an energizing weekend filled with politics, music, food, crafts, community, hope and respect.

For more information, check out the full program guide here.

Tip: It is recommended to take the COTA, ride a bike or take a Lyft/Uber due to the volume of people. If you need to drive, check the Arena District for parking.

ComFest Museum

Want to learn more about the history of ComFest? Check out the ComFest Museum that has been a part of the festival since 2007. The museum is housed in the Shelterhouse, where you can explore the origins of the festival and the reasons it came to be. Discover exhibits, documents, artifacts and videos that showcase how the festival has evolved over the past 50 years. The hours of the museum are Fri.-Sat., noon-8 p.m. and Sunday, noon-6 p.m.

KiDSART

The festival offers fun and entertainment for all ages with a special area dedicated for kids, KiDSART. Children and families can enjoy activities such as face painting, T-shirt designing, music and a variety of other crafts.

Don’t miss the KiDS Parade on Sunday at 3 p.m. Kids can join local artists and performers as they make a loop around the west lawns of Goodale Park – giving them a chance to be completely immersed in the fun and entertainment.

Don’t forget to ask about the Scavenger Hunt Mission. Take on the mission to learn the facts and history of ComFest. After completing the mission, visit KiDSART to receive a reward.

The hours for KiDSART are Saturday, noon-6 p.m. and Sunday, noon-5 p.m.

Entertainment

There’s entertainment for everyone at ComFest, with seven stages packed with live performances all daym every day. The stages include Bozo, Gazebo, Goodale, Mendelsonic Live Arts, Peace & Healing Pavilion, Sing Out and Silent Disco.

Returning for the second year are the Sing-Out Stage and Silent Disco. The Sing-Out Stage showcases solo and duo acoustic performances. The Silent Disco DJ Stage features DJs performing a variety of electronic, techno and EDM music that is all heard through custom headphones.

The other stages are packed with performances too. Don’t miss Honored Artist, Eric Nassau, on Saturday at 7:50 p.m. on the Mendelsonic Live Arts Stage with his band, San Francisco Threesome. After moving to Central Ohio to attend Ohio Wesleyan, Nassau has been an active volunteer and performer at the festival ever since.

Here is the full list of scheduled performances.

When you need a break from dancing and shopping, stop by the Peace & Healing Pavilion. Enjoy workshops, poetry, comedy and conversation exploring social issues. There’s something for everyone to enjoy from Ax Stinnett – Building Creative Success, to Community Yoga For All with Christina Morehead.

Click here for the full workshop schedule.

Street Fair of Dreams

With more than 250 vendors, ComFest is packed with a variety of goods. From local and commercial food vendors serving up delicious food and drinks, to community organizations and local businesses, the fair is filled with positive energy. Discover talented artists and craftspeople showcasing their unique creations, as well as artwork in support of valuable causes.

Remember, ComFest has a no BYOB (or cooler) rule, so if you need a drink, check out one of the many vendors.

