Columbus Zoo’s North America Trek features six new habitats

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium prepares for the opening of its North America Trek, a redevelopment of its North America region, on May 23. The North America Trek will feature animals from across the continent, highlighting the diverse climate and terrain of the continent.

Expand Grahm S. Jones

When planning this redevelopment, the Zoo’s team traveled to the country’s National Parks to analyze environmental factors in which featured species thrive. This experiential research inspired the 14-acre construction of the North America Trek.

Through the redevelopment, the Zoo introduces new and improved habitats for six species; the American black bear, bald eagle, Mexican wolf, North American river otter and trumpeter swan, as well as native songbirds. The trek will also feature an Ohio Center for Wildlife Conservation and an updated aviary.

Let's take a closer look at the featured animals:

Expand Amanda Carberry Stevie the black bear

American black bear

The American black bear has the largest bear population in the U.S. with subspecies found across continents. These versatile mammals inhabit North America’s vastly different terrains and have stark regional differences in appearance and diet because of this.

Bald eagle

Expand bald eagle habitat rendering

From 417 nesting pairs in 1963 to 71,400 in 2025, the bald eagle's population growth through rehabilitation efforts is an objective success. Now officially removed from the endangered and threatened species list, the national bird is flourishing.

The revamped bald eagle exhibit at the Columbus Zoo will be larger and taller than before, with a boardwalk and covered bridge to view the birds from multiple perches.

Expand Amanda Carberry Storm the Mexican wolf

Mexican wolf

The Mexican gray wolf, or ‘El Lobo,’ is the smallest and rarest North American gray wolf subspecies. With only seven in 1976, an aggressive rehabilitation effort contributed to 257 Mexican wolves recorded in 2023, according to the U.S. census.

The updated Mexican wolves’ habitat is inspired by its native mountain woodlands and includes a double waterfall.

North American river otter

Expand Amanda Carberry river otter

Similar to other North American creatures featured, North American river otters survive in a variety of different habitats and climates. Most bodies of water are perfectly suited for these creatures, and they consume a primarily carnivorous diet.

Fun fact: North American river otters can stay underwater for up to 8 minutes!

The new river otter habitat has three viewing points, including an underwater perspective to see the otters at eye level.

Expand Amanda Carberry trumpeter swans

North America Trek Aviary

The redeveloped Zoo region features an aviary that includes six North American songbirds: Cedar Waxwing, American robin, Rose-breasted Grosbeak, Red-winged Blackbird, American Goldfinch and White-faced Ibis.

The updated immersive experience features trumpeter swans, as well.

OCWC

The Ohio Center for Wildlife Conservation, or OCWC, is open within the updated region. The center will highlight local conservation initiatives and showcase species vital to Ohio’s ecosystem.

Along with introducing new habitats and animals to the region, the Columbus Zoo is implementing conservation and recycling efforts to mitigate the effects of cutting down 100 trees. This includes planting 300 trees during the last phase of construction and utilizing deforested trees as enrichment or food for the animals.

To view hours and purchase tickets for the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, visit https://www.columbuszoo.org/ .

Coming Up: Zoombezi Bay’s three new slides as a part of its new Conservation Tower are expected to open in mid-June.

Disha Hoque is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.