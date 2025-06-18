Columbus Symphony Orchestra: Sunday with the Symphony and new CEO

The Columbus Symphony Orchestra will hold its Sunday with the Symphony concert on Sunday, June 22, at 5:30 p.m., performing familiar classical pieces, movie soundtracks and popular favorites.

The free concert will take place at Bicentennial Park in downtown Columbus. Doors will open at 4 p.m., and musical-themed activities from the Columbus Symphony Orchestra and food and drink will be available for purchase.

The Columbus Symphony Orchestra has recently announced its new CEO, Maureen O’Brien, who will officially step into the role on July 15. She comes from the New World Symphony in Miami, Florida, where she served as executive vice president for institutional advancement.

“I am incredibly excited to welcome Maureen to our Columbus Symphony family,” says Columbus Symphony Orchestra Music Director Rossen Milanov. “Her passion, imagination and extensive experience will be pivotal for us as we embark on celebrating the CSO’s 75th anniversary and look into a future full of opportunities for growth and service for the entire community.”

In her new role in Columbus, O’Brien will oversee artistic planning, fundraising, marketing, education and community engagement. She will also lead the campaign to build a new performing arts hall, increasing music accessibility in the central Ohio community.

“I believe that a symphony belongs to everyone, and I’m excited to work in partnership with our musicians, staff, board, supporters, and the people of Columbus to ensure that our music reflects, serves, and inspires the broad array of voices of this city,” O’Brien says.

Dr. Stephen Markovich, chair of the board of trustees, echoes this enthusiasm for O’Brien to step into her new role in Columbus.

“With her combination of artistic vision, leadership skills, philanthropic expertise, and Midwest values,” says Markovich, “Maureen is the perfect arts leader to guide us into an exciting new future.”

Elise Conrad is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group.