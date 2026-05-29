Columbus Symphony Orchestra celebrates 75 years with new 2026 Picnic with the Pops and 2026-27 Masterworks seasons

The Columbus Symphony Orchestra is celebrating an outstanding 75 years of bringing music to the people of central Ohio. To celebrate this milestone, it has announced a fantastic new Masterworks season, as well as an exciting summer pop season.

Along with these celebrations, the Columbus Symphony Orchestra is also welcoming some new faces to its leadership team with Jonathan Parrish as Vice President of Artistic Planning & Programs and Jacob Pope-McEntire as General Manager.

2026 Nationwide Picnic with the Pops Season

Join the Columbus Symphony Orchestra and an array of pop and rock musicians at the Columbus Commons for a night of familiar hits arranged into thrilling orchestrations.

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Ledisi

Sat., June 13, 8 p.m. (gates open at 6 p.m.)

Experience Grammy-winning vocalist Ledisi’s powerhouse new album For Dinah with the additional power of a world-class orchestra. An evening of music in tribute to Dinah Washington and contemporary jazz. Conducted by Stuart Chafetz.

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Wycelf Jean

Sat., June 20, 8 p.m. (gates open at 6 p.m.)

Grammy-winning performer Wycelf Jean will return to the Columbus Symphony Orchestra after nearly a decade, with a discography crafted from a variety of musical influences. Conducted by Stuart Chafetz.

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Windborne’s The Music of Tom Petty

Sat., June 27, 8 p.m. (gates open at 6 p.m.)

A celebration of Tom Petty, one of rock’s most iconic and influential musicians. Sing along to your nostalgic favorites like you never have before. Conducted by Stuart Chafetz.

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Guster

Sat., July 11, 8 p.m. (gates open at 6 p.m.)

Join indie-rock band Guster on a symphonic journey through its three-decade long discography of timeless hits and gorgeous songwriting. Conducted by Elias Miller.

Hear from the band here.

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LeAnn Rimes

Sat., July 18, 8 p.m. (gates open at 6 p.m.)

Grammy-winning international superstar LeAnn Rimes will join the Columbus Symphony Orchestra for a night of history-making songs across genres. Conducted by Stuart Chafetz.

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The Alan Parsons Live Project

Sat., July 25, 8 pm. (gates open at 6 p.m.)

Experience the captivating and resonant sounds of rock legend The Alan Parsons Live Project mixed with the power of a full orchestra. Conducted by Stuart Chafetz.

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The Ohio State University Marching Band

July 31-Aug. 1, 8 p.m. (gates open at 6 p.m.)

Join two of Columbus’ finest music groups for a special, two-night opportunity that will have you buzzing with Buckeye pride.

Learn more here.

2026-27 Cardinal Health Masterworks Season

The Columbus Symphony Orchestra, led by music director Rossen Milakov, presents a season of classic masterpieces and modern musical marvels at the Ohio Theatre. Experience a night of spectacular music performed by both special guests and Columbus’ own talented musicians.

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Rachmaninoff & Bartók

Sept., 18-19, 7:30 p.m.

The Columbus Symphony Orchestra will start out its 75th season with exciting pieces by Dobrinka Tabakova, Rachmaninoff and Bartók. Featuring guest pianist Eva Gevorgyan.

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Dvořak & Brahms

Oct., 2-3, 7:30 p.m.

A joyous and technical collection of pieces by Still, Dvořak and Brahms. Featuring guest violinist Aubree Oliverson.

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Mysteries, Anthems & Victories

Oct., 23-24, 7:30 p.m.

This performance will be the world premiere of Gregory Spears’ new piece, The Mysteries, prior to its performance by the Columbus Symphony Orchestra with its spectacular return to Carnegie Hall on Oct., 28th. The performance will also feature guest bass-baritone Davóne Times and a Tchaikovsky piece.

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Verdi’s Requiem

Nov., 20-21, 7:30 p.m.

A performance of the dramatic Verdi’s Requiem alongside the Columbus Symphony Chorus led by Stephen Caracciolo and featuring soprano Ann Toomey, mezzo-soprano Alice Chung, tenor Moises Salazar and bass Richard Ollarsaba.

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Winter Music Festival: Shostakovich & Prokofiev

Jan., 15-16, 7:30 p.m.

A celebration of Soviet-era pieces by Paola Prestini, Prokofiev and Shostakovich. Featuring guest pianist Dmitry Shishkin.

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Vivaldi x Vivaldi

Jan., 22-23, 7:30 p.m.

A gorgeous mix of the old and the new with pieces by Vivaldi, Osvaldo Golijov and Max Richter. Featuring guest conductor and violinist Daniel Rowland.

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Barber’s Adagio & Elgar’s Enigma

Feb., 12-13, 7:30 p.m.

A variety of musical styles found in pieces by Jimmy López, Nielsen, Barber and Elgar. Featuring guest conductor Miguel Harth-Bedoya and flutist Jasmine Choi.

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Haydn’s Creation

March 12-13, 7:30 p.m.

In another performance with the Columbus Symphony Chorus, the Columbus Symphony Orchestra takes on the masterpiece of one of music’s most influential figures. Featuring soprano Aubry Ballarò, tenor Nick Nestorak and baritone Joel Balzun.

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Mahler’s Fifth

March 19-20, 7:30 p.m.

A special concert of sweeping emotional pieces by Mahler and Hovhaness dedicated to the memory of Tim and Ruth Sloan.

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Shostakovich & Sibelius

April 2-3, 7:30 p.m.

Tragedy and triumph are showcased in difficult pieces by Missy Mazzoli, Shostakovich and Sibelius. Featuring guest cellist Joshua Roman.

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Postcards in Music

April 9-10, 7:30 p.m.

The Columbus Symphony Orchestra invites you on a tour of France, Italy and Spain with pieces by Respighi, Ravel, Falla and Debussy. Featuring guest pianist Gabriela Martinez.

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Beethoven’s Ode to Joy

April 30-May 1, 7:30 p.m.

The Columbus Symphony Orchestra concludes its 75th season with an unforgettable Beethoven piece accompanied by the Columbus Symphony Chorus. Featuring soprano Lydia Grindatto, mezzo-soprano Mariya Kaganskaya, tenor Victor Starsky and bass-baritone Cumhur Görgün.

Learn more here.

Abby Van Voorhis is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.