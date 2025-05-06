Columbus Symphony Orchestra’s Picnic with the Pops returns

Featuring hip-hop artist Rick Ross, top hits from Dolly Parton, The Ohio State University Marching Band, timeless boy band anthems, and many other surprises, the Columbus Symphony Orchestra is prepared for its annual Nationwide Picnic with the Pops series – a celebratory merge of “pops,” or popular music, with a full orchestra.

× Expand Columbus Symphony Tower of Power

Shows are held on Saturdays at the Columbus Commons' Bicentennial Pavillion from June 14 to July 26 – including a two-night event on Friday and Saturday, July 25 and 26 – and led by Stuart Chafetz, the principal pops conductor of the Columbus Symphony Orchestra.

As his title suggests, Chafetz has extensive orchestral experience conducting popular music and serves as principal pops conductor for the Chautauqua and Marin symphonies. The conductor has previously worked with numerous pop artists including Ne-Yo and Leslie Odom Jr.

Expand Columbus Symphony Rick Ross

The series kicks off on June 14 with “A Boy Band Symphony,” featuring familiar 90s pop stars Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC, Jeff Timmons of 98 Degrees and Erik-Michael Estrada of O-Town. The following weekends feature performances from Rick Ross, Ambrosia and a Dolly Parton’s Threads event with onscreen commentary from Parton.

Different from most events held in the Columbus Commons, Picnic with the Pops patrons are permitted to bring food, chairs, picnic blankets, beverages, alcohol, coolers and size-restricted tables into the pavilion.

Expand Columbus Symphony

Tortilla Street Food and Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams are local on-site vendors open to patrons. Traditional concession stands and CAPA bars will also be available.

For larger parties, table seating on the lawn is available for renting in limited quantities.

Tickets can be purchased in-person at CAPA’s ticket center, 39 E. State St., online at www.PicnicWithThePops.com or CBUSArts.com, or via phone at 614-469-0939.

Disha Hoque is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com