Scene Online | Columbus Symphony Announces Picnic with the Pops Lineup 2023

With summer on the horizon, the Columbus Symphony has announced its 2023 Nationwide Picnic with the Pops lineup. Tickets were made available on Friday, Feb. 24 at the symphony’s website. The annual outdoor concert series will host seven shows from June 17 to July 29 featuring a wide range of artists.

Ne Yo Columbus Symphony

June 17 - Ne-Yo: Symphony for the Soul

With decades of experience as an R&B singer-songwriter, Ne-Yo has been to the top of the industry with hits like “Miss Independent” and “So Sick”. The Columbus Symphony is thrilled to partner with this world-renowned artist for a night of R&B hits performed by his band, dancers and, of course, the symphony.

June 24 - Super Diamond: A Tribute to Neal Diamond

Super Diamond has been dazzling crowds with its enthusiastic renditions of Neal Diamond classics since forming in 1993. This tribute band has been featured on the David Letterman Show among other prominent programs. With a bit of a heavier interpretation of Diamond's pop tunes, Super Diamond mixes contemporary riffs with a bit of alternative-rock sound. The Columbus Symphony is set to accompany Super Diamond as they properly honor a legend of music.

July 1 - Patriotic Pops and Soul: featuring Tamika Lawrence and the Worship and Praise Chorale

Celebrate the birth of our nation with a performance featuring Grammy-winning Broadway artist Tamika Lawrence and the Worship and Praise Chorale. Enjoy some American classics with a bit of extra soul and an exciting fireworks display. Conductor Stuart Chafetz will lead the ensemble in a proper tribute to America and an enjoyable night to remember.

July 8 - The Music of Whitney Houston: A Celebration

The Columbus Symphony is excited to partner with Windborne Music to honor the legendary career of the late great Whitney Houston. Broadway sensation Rashidra Scott will highlight an evening featuring hits like “Saving All My Love”, “How Will I Know?” and “I Will Always Love You”. Andrés Lopera will proudly honor the memory of this music icon as he conducts the symphony through some of her greatest hits.

July 15 - The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA

This ABBA tribute has been touring North America for well over a decade. Performing previously under several different names, 21st Century Artists Inc. provides the “closest thing to ABBA you’ll ever get.” Critics agree The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA is the most impressive and authentic ABBA tribute show in the world. The symphony is excited to pair with this highly regarded group to bring you a night of musical bliss.

July 22 - Ben Folds

Ben Folds is a multi-platinum-selling singer, songwriter and pianist that has been bending genres with his music since emerging into the fold. Folds will be joining forces with the Columbus Symphony for an incredible night of music under the stars. With numerous solo and collaborative albums, the symphony has plenty of material including hits like “Rocking the Suburbs.” Stuart Chafetz will lead the ensemble as the conductor for this night of music magic.

July 28-29 - OSU Marching Band

TBDBITL joins the Columbus Symphony to celebrate the first tailgate of the year with a performance to kick off Ohio State’s upcoming football season. This summer tradition has been a staple for years and provides some extra school spirit right before football season kicks off. With performances over the course of two nights, there will be an ample amount of buckeye pride in the venue. A chance for every buckeye fan to get their mind right before the season.

The Columbus Commons will be host to all the shows in the concert series. Doors will open for all shows at 6 p.m. with music beginning at 8. Tickets are available at my.cbusarts.com.

Aaron Gilliam is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback is welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.