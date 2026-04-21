Columbus shines spotlight on local artists this spring

This spring, Columbus is putting the spotlight on local art, and that art is stepping off the wall. Across galleries, parks and public spaces, creativity is becoming something to not just admire, but experience – through immersive exhibitions, live demonstrations and reimagined works that invite the community in. It’s a season that puts local artists at center stage while transforming how their work is seen, shared and felt across the city.

Columbus Museum of Art

× Expand CMA

At Columbus Museum of Art, a new exhibition celebrating local artists offers a vivid snapshot of central Ohio’s creative energy – bringing together bold, thought-provoking work that reflects the people, places and perspectives shaping the region today.

Greater Columbus: The 2026 Visual Arts Fellowship Exhibition highlights six recipients of the biennial fellowship awarded by the Greater Columbus Arts Council. On view through September, the exhibition spans a wide range of mediums, offering an immersive look at how artists working across the region are interpreting themes such as identity, environment and community.

This year’s fellows – Malcolm Cochran, Yusef Ferguson, Dana Lynn Harper, Marcus Jackson, Michelle Stitzlein and Bradley Weyandt – bring distinct perspectives and practices to the gallery. Their work ranges from repurposed and environmental materials to textile-based experimentation, film, portraiture and large-scale installations that reflect both personal narratives and broader cultural conversations.

Learn more about each artist here.

The exhibition also extends beyond the gallery walls through the Greater Columbus Up Close program series. Through this program, visitors can hear directly from the artists about their practices, processes and ideas while experiencing their work up close – taking place on Thursday evenings from 6-7 p.m.

May 28: Malcolm Cochran

Malcolm Cochran June 4: Bradley Weyandt

Bradley Weyandt July 2: Marcus Jackson

Marcus Jackson Aug. 13: Dana Lynn Harper

Dana Lynn Harper Sept. 10: Yusef Ferguson

The exhibition is included in general admission and the Up Close program series is $5 per person; both are free for CMA members.

Across the city

× Expand Short North Arts District She Moves in Color rendering

Greater Columbus is just one example of how the city is highlighting local artists this spring.

In the Short North Arts District, the iconic Mona Lisa mural will be reimagined at a new location. The new mural, She Moves in Color, will be painted by Columbus-based artist Mandi Caskey (Miss Birdy) and installed in late April through early May.

The District will also see additional public art installations this spring – including four large sculptural works at Goodale Park – as well as the return of live performances at Italian Village Park during Short North Gallery Hops.

That momentum will continue with an expanded May Hops on High and the District’s Fourth Street Fridays – with both series featuring interactive art experiences, hands-on creative activities and live performances from local artists – and progress into early summer with the arrival of Greater Columbus Arts Council’s annual Columbus Arts Festival.

Ella Jay is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com