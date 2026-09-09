Columbus remembers 9/11

Twenty-five years later, the events of Sept. 11, 2001, remain etched into the collective memory of our nation. For those who lived through that day, the anniversary offers a moment to reflect on the lives lost, the heroes who stepped forward and the communities forever changed in its aftermath. Around Columbus, local ceremonies, memorials and gatherings will bring people together once again to honor those who died and remember the resilience, compassion and unity that emerged in the face of tragedy.

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All events are on Sept. 11, 2026 unless otherwise noted.

Flags for 9/11 on the Ohio Statehouse Lawn

Wed., Sept. 9

5:15-5:45 p.m.

West Plaza of The Ohio Statehouse

1 Capitol Square

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Volunteers will install 2,977 flags for each victim of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. When viewed from above, the design will represent the World Trade Center towers, with a space in the shape of the Pentagon and an open strip representing the field in Pennsylvania. The display will be up from Sept. 10 to Sept. 14.

Columbus Remembers

Thur., Sept. 10

6:30 p.m.

Columbus Firefighters Local 67 Union Hall

379 W. Broad St.

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Join the Central Ohio Fire Museum and Learning Center to hear from a panel of Central Ohio Fire Service leaders and to watch a presentation by Christopher Carver, an author and former director of FDNY Dispatch who worked in New York City during 9/11.

9/11 Memorial Bell Toll

8-10 a.m.

Central Ohio Fire Museum and Learning Center

260 N. 4th St.

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As a tribute to all of the emergency personnel who lost their lives on 9/11, at 8:46 a.m., when the first plane hit the World Trade Center, the bell ringing at the Central Ohio Fire Museum will begin.

Grandview Heights: 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb and Remembrance Walk

8-10:30 a.m.

Wyman Woods and/or the hill on Grandview Avenue

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Friday morning, participants are invited to climb the equivalent of 110 stories, the height of the World Trade Center towers, along paths at Wyman Woods or the Grandview Avenue Hill. Each climber will be given a badge with the name and photograph of a fallen firefighter to wear during the climb. At the end, the climber will call out the first responder’s name and ring the bell. There will also be a moment of silence and playing of taps.

Grove City: Patriot Day – 9/11 Prayer and Remembrance Ceremony

8:30-9:30 a.m.

Jackson Township Fire Station 204

4900 Buckeye Pkwy.

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Take a moment of silent prayer to remember and honor the victims and first responders of 9/11.

9/11 Service in Action Day

9-11 a.m.

The Great Hall in National Veterans Memorial and Museum

300 W. Broad St.

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In partnership with 9/11Day.org, the City of Columbus, Mid-Ohio Food Collective, local schools and community volunteers, the National Veterans Memorial and Museum hopes to honor all veterans by reframing the anniversary of 9/11 into a day of service and remembrance. Roughly 300 volunteers will pack more than 113,000 meals for distribution by Mid-Ohio Food Collective to families facing food insecurity throughout the region. Learn more here and/or click here to donate.

Dublin: We Remember, Together – 9/11

10:30-11:30 a.m.

Washington Township Fire Department Station 93

5825 Brand Rd.

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This 25th Anniversary Remembrance Ceremony will include the Color Guard, Pledge of Allegiance, National Anthem and musical selections performed by Dublin Coffman High School band, a bell ceremony, wreath laying and remarks from special guests.

Westerville: September 11 Observance

Noon-1 p.m.

First Responders Park

374 W. Main St.

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Community members can gather around the C-40 sculpture – a section of steel from the North Tower of the World Trade Center – at First Responders Park to honor the courage of first responders during 9/11. The event will also include performances from the Westerville Community Bands Wind Ensemble, remarks from the City and community partners and a posting of colors from the Honor Guard.

Upper Alington: Central Ohio 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb & Walk

Sun., Sept. 13

8 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Marv Moorehead Memorial Stadium

1625 Zollinger Rd.

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By climbing the equivalent of the World Trade Center’s 110 stories, participants can honor and remember the sacrifices of FDNY firefighters who selflessly gave their lives to save others on 9/11.

Taylor Stumbaugh is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.