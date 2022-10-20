Scene Online |Columbus Ranks as Good Home for Vampires in 2022 Study

Lawn Love conducted a study of 200 cities across the U.S. to find the best and the worst cities for vampires. In their study, they looked at vampire must-haves (blood centers and a fresh food source), vampire deterrents (such as garlic festivals and yearly amount of sun) and vampire entertainment (they’re immortal, it’s very easy to get bored).

BalletMet's Dracula

Unfortunately for Columbus, Ohio’s capital might just be the location for Count Dracula’s next vacation home. Ranking 8th overall in number of blood drives and casket suppliers, 1st in number of Garlic Festivals, 43rd in number of vampire groups, 4th in number of vampire tours and 4th in lowest yearly amount of sunshine (tying with Seattle, Washington, a state known for its vampiric presence). Columbus is a beating heart of energy that offers warm blood– er, a warm welcome, to everyone who visits.

As part of the vampiric epicenter of the Midwest, Columbus has more than 15 blood donation centers, making donating easy and convenient. Schedule a visit today by visiting the American Red Cross website to find a blood drive near you.

BalletMet before Nov. 5 to see Dracula.

Want more spooks?

For more spooky season fun, check out Columbus Ghost Tours to explore the haunts of Columbus and learn about 200 years of ghosts, ghouls and things that go bump in the night. Although they prefer to keep each tour’s itinerary a mystery, their tours explore iconic Columbus locations as well as local cemeteries. For a night out, try the Booze and Boos Downtown Walking tours to visit taverns in the city and learn about their harrowing pasts.

Watch out for Zombies!

Earlier this year, Lawn Love conducted a study to find the cities best prepared for zombie attacks. Regrettably, Columbus came out at 143rd out of 200, ranking 106 in mobility and 159 in vulnerability. So when the dead start crawling out of their graves this spooky season, be prepared to hightail it out of the city and find a bunker because it will be every person for themselves.

Tyler Kirkendall is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback is welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.