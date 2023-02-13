Scene Online | Columbus Metropolitan Library punctuates Black History Month with learning experiences

× Expand Photo by Tyler Kirkendall Columbus Metropolitan Library Main Branch

This February, Columbus Metropolitan Library (CML) is especially exemplifying the famous adage “knowledge is power.”

Events of several varieties – artistic, musical, scholarly, and more – are scheduled in Black History Month’s honor.

One such event is a prolonged exhibition, made possible via a partnership with the Young Women's Christian Association Columbus. Undesign the Redline will be hosted at CML’s main library starting Wednesday and ending March 15. Attendees can learn about redlining, or the systematic withholding of financial investments from neighborhoods chiefly inhabited by people of color.

The exhibit includes interactive maps that showcase discriminatory redlining practices implemented in 1930s Columbus, revealing how they still have damaging consequences today. Additionally, it aims to facilitate authentic and productive conversations among people who attend.

Photo by Tyler Kirkendall Columbus Metropolitan Library Gallery

Undesign the Redline will be open for viewing during the library’s regular operating hours. A complementary panel discussion will take place on Feb. 18 at 1 p.m., also at CML’s main library. Led by John Krygier, a professor of environment and sustainability at Ohio Wesleyan University, the panel will discuss the presence of redlining in Columbus’ history.

Local authors Chiquita Mullins Lee and Carmella Van Vleet, who published a new picture book in January, will stop by CML’s Martin Luther King Branch on Thursday at 5 p.m. The book is titled You Gotta Meet Mr. Pierce! and pays homage to revered artist Elijah Pierce.

A longtime Columbus resident, Pierce worked as a barber and possessed an extraordinary talent for wood carving. He was awarded a National Heritage Fellowship from the National Endowment for the Arts in 1982, passing away just two years later in 1984. Mullins Lee and Van Vleet will commemorate Pierce’s memory along with their book’s success; moreover, visitors will have an opportunity to create art themselves.

Sogbety Diomande, a drummer and dancer hailing from Côte d'Ivoire, will come to CML’s Reynoldsburg branch on Wednesday at 11 a.m. and CML’s Northside branch on Feb. 23 at 5 p.m. Diomande has enjoyed an extensive career, performing everywhere from the Lincoln Center in New York City to the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

With an array of instruments and costumes, Diomande will harness music’s capacity to express joy as well as paint a vivid image of West African culture.

Further details regarding CML’s Black History Month events, including information about those not explicitly mentioned within this story, are available at www.columbuslibrary.org.

Address list of mentioned libraries:

Main library, 96 S. Grant Ave. Martin Luther King branch, 1467 E. Long St. Reynoldsburg branch, 1308 Brice Rd. Northside branch,1423 N. High St.

Lucy Lawler is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.