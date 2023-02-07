Scene Online | Columbus Metropolitan Library announces Sesquicentennial Author Series

The Columbus Metropolitan Library (CML) has been providing Columbus residents with educational opportunities for over a century. CML recently announced the lineup for its Sesquicentennial Author Series to commemorate its 150th anniversary.

Courtesy of Columbus Metropolitan Library

The Main Library on Grant Ave. will host seven lectures from notable authors including Julia Quinn, author of the Bridgerton series.

This former contestant on The Weakest Link became a New York Times No. 1 best-selling author when her historical romance series, Bridgerton, became a huge hit. The success of her novel piqued the interest of producers at Netflix, who worked to create a television adaptation in 2020. The show was renewed for a second season which premiered in 2022. Quinn’s lecture will take place at 2 p.m. on March 5th.

Leonard S. Marcus will precede Quinn’s appearance on Feb. 19th, where he will discuss his historical art novels in partnership with the Columbus Museum of Art. Marcus is the author of more than 25 award-winning biographies, histories, and interview collections. His work has been featured in prominent publications such as the the New York Times and Washington Post.

April 26th will see a panel of four best-selling authors provide endless stories about their experience as authors. Mary Kay Adams, Kristin Harmel, Kristy Woodson Harvey, and Patti Callahan Henry have collaborated to create a unique podcast experience for those seeking insight into the world of being an author.

These lifelong friends have combined to publish over seventy novels. This panel is covering a plethora of works, and each author will be sharing their reading list and works that have moved them.

Donte Woods-Spikes is a local author and motivational speaker who has resided in Columbus for most of his life. He is looking to inspire Columbus’ next generation of authors on Aug. 13th.

He is best known for his work as a professional speaker and efforts to improve the community around him. Woods-Spikes is also the author of So Long, a story about the lost connection to children in his community caused by COVID-19.

Woods-Spikes is followed by Silvia Moreno-Garcia on Sep. 24th. Moreno-Garcia sports an MA in Science and Technology Studies from the University of British Columbia and has since become an award-winning author. Her novel Gods of Jade and Shadow has been well received by critics. Moreno-Garcia provides a unique perspective on life as an author and an editor.

Oct. 8 is the date set for author and poet Saeed Jones who isl discussing his professional and personal experiences in depth. Jones was the winner of the 2019 Kirkus Prize for Nonfiction. His poetry collection Prelude to Bruise was the winner of the 2015 PEN/Joyce Osterweil Award for Poetry. His insights provide a great look into the world of writing professionally.

Courtesy of Columbus Metropolitan Library

Jason Mott, author of Hell of a Book, closes out the lecture series on Dec. 10th. Mott is a National Book Award Winner as well as an NAACP Image Award nominee. His novel Hell of a Novel is somewhat of a reflection piece about an African American author that sets out on a cross-country book tour. This heartbreaking and magical book is sure to garner any avid readers’ attention from front to back. Mott will be looking to close out the series with a lecture on his experiences as an author in the industry.

Aaron Gilliam is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.