Columbus Jazz Orchestra welcomes acclaimed fiddler and tap dancer

Known for its great performances and amazing guests, the Columbus Jazz Orchestra welcomed Leo Manzari and Jennifer Orchard as a part of its Red Hot Jazz: Tap & Fiddle Fever performances on March 16.

Those accustomed to the group’s infectious energy were not disappointed when music director Byron Stripling kicked off the night. The first few pieces highlighted several of the performers through solos, including The Ohio State Professor Dr. Shawn Wallace and Capital University Professor Dr. Micheal Cox, who has been both a professor and orchestra member for almost 35 years.

The stars of the night did not disappoint as Manzari and Orchard came on stage multiple times. Each star owned their time to shine with the orchestra, and came together to close out the show.

Although the combination of a violinist and a tap dancer may not seem the most conventional duo up front, the two found ways to complement the orchestra and each other when performing together.

Orchard wowed the crowd with her fast bow work while playing a wide range that included a rendition of Old MacDonald, when she donned a cowboy hat (temporarily) for the occasion.

Manzari provided playful banter, both with his quick quips with Stripling as well as his tapping feet. When he was in the spotlight, Manzari didn’t hesitate to use every inch of the stage, including timely flourishes at the end of nearly every song.

And who could forget the surprise birthday acknowledgment! After performing a song with the orchestra, Stripling invited Manzari to rest on a stool while he led the orchestra in playing Happy Birthday to him as the audience sang along.

It may be hard to tell at times whether the orchestra created the energy that fueled Orchard and Manzari, or if they themselves were the boost behind the group. Listeners were able to enjoy the music while also being a part of it at times, including Stripling’s signature call and responses with the crowd.

Rachel Karas is the lead editor at CityScene Media Group.