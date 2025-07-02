Columbus Jazz Orchestra 2025/2026 Season Preview

The Columbus Jazz Orchestra (CJO) has announced its 2025-2026 season. After wrapping up its exciting summer concert series, the CJO will return to the Southern Theatre for five extraordinary shows this upcoming season.

Rhapsody in Blue ft. Bobby Floyd

Oct. 10-12

The CJO’s season starts off strong with Bobby Floyd on the keys. Hear Floyd and the CJO preform George Gershwin’s American classics, along with more hits of the Tin Pan Alley era.

Floyd found his love for music at the age of two. He plays the piano, organ and keyboards. Whether he is preforming jazz or gospel, his passion shines through.

Home for the Holidays

Dec. 4-7

Listen to seasonal favorites with a jazzy twist as Byron Stripling and the CJO get you into the holiday spirit.

Stripling is the artistic director of the CJO and leader of his own quartet. His happiness shows through his performances, whether it’s his trumpet, his vocals or his words.

Tea for Two ft. Phil Clark & Sydney McSweeney

Feb. 13-15

Love is in the air this Valentine’s Day weekend at the Southern Theatre. Enter a “lover’s oasis” alongside the CJO, and enjoy a program full of love – the ups, downs, butterflies, broken hearts and everything else in between. Guest artists Sydney McSweeney and Phil Clark lead the performance.

McSweeney is a vocalist from Columbus who has had a deep love for music since a young age. Clark is skilled singer and saxophonist. Together, the duo creates the perfect vibe for Valentine’s Day.

Hotter than That ft. Erena Terakubo & Nicki Parrot

March 20-22

Enjoy a night honoring women in jazz. The 1950s hit “Hotter than That” was written by one of jazz’s great female songwriters, Lillian Hardin Armstrong. Guest artists Nicki Parrot and Erena Terakubo bring the heat with the CJO in this performance.

Terakubo plays the saxophone, flute and clarinet, along with being a composer, arranger and educator. Parrot is a world-renowned double bassist and jazz vocalist.

The Loren Lounge ft. Paul Loren

May 1-3

Come on a tour de force through vocal stylings from the 50s to the 70s and beyond. Guest artist Paul Loren is a man of many vocal stylings – from Sinatra, to McCartney, to his own unique sound. This spring finale performance is something you won’t want to miss.

Korrigan Craddock is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.