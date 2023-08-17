Columbus Jazz Orchestra’s 2023-2024 Season Lineup

× Expand Photo courtesy of Stephen Pariser

Sep. 28, 2023

Wes Montgomery at 100 ft. The Indianapolis Jazz Collective & Russell Malone

Lincoln Theatre

Celebrate the iconic Wes Montgomery’s 100th birthday with a unique jazz experience at the Lincoln Theatre. Wes at 100 will showcase guitarist Russell Malone, who will be performing fresh arrangements of timeless Wes Montgomery classics with the Indianapolis Jazz Collective. Dive into the story behind the music of Wes Montgomery with insightful commentary by Robert Montgomery featuring excerpts from the captivating documentary “Wes Bound.”

Oct. 12-15, 2023

Ellington, Basie & Miles ft. Tony Glausi

Southern Theatre

Immerse yourself in the timeless melodies of jazz legends with the Jazz Arts Groups, “Ellington, Basie & Miles ft. Tony Glausi on Trumpet.” Pay tribute to the unparalleled genius of Duke Ellington, Count Basie and Miles Davis as you swing, sway and groove to their iconic tunes. The exceptional talent of Tony Glausi on trumpet sets the stage for an unforgettable musical journey you won’t want to miss.

Nov. 9, 2023

The Benny Benack Quartet

Lincoln Theatre

Prepare to be swept away by the electrifying energy of the Benny Benack Quartet as it provides an unforgettable evening of jazz at the Lincoln Theatre. Benack has been a rising young star in the jazz world, his soulful trumpet and dynamic vocals will leave you tapping along. Joined by his quartet, Benny will guide you through an exploration of timeless treasures from jazz legends.

Nov. 29-Dec. 3, 2023

Home for the Holidays ft. Mamie Parris

Southern Theatre

Embrace the holiday spirit with an enchanting evening of music and cheer. This show features the extraordinary talents of Broadway star Mamie Parris. Parris’ captivating vocals and stage presence will whisk you away to a festive wonderland as she serenades the audience with a mix of carols and holiday gems.

Dec. 29, 2023

Swingin’ in the New Year with Hamilton/Akiko/Kovalcheck

Lincoln Theatre

Swing into the New Year with an unforgettable musical extravaganza featuring the acclaimed Jeff Hamilton Organ Trio. A night of electrifying rhythms and soulful melodies is in store to welcome in 2024 with a bang. Grab a friend and start the year off in style with a night of movin’ and groovin’.

Feb. 8-11, 2024

Nat King Cole & Friends ft. Kenny Washington

Southern Theatre

Immerse yourself in the golden age of classic jazz and swing music with Nat King Cole & Friends featuring the remarkable vocals of Kenny Washington. The evening will be sprinkled with timeless melodies and iconic tunes brought to life by Byron Stripling. Don’t miss the chance to experience classic jazz at its finest.

Feb. 22, 2024

The Helen Sung Quartet

Lincoln Theatre

Brace yourself for an extraordinary evening with the incredible talent of Helen Sung, a jazz pianist renowned for her captivating performances. Her remarkable musicianship, combined with a blend of energy and charisma provides a show that will leave you entranced by the music.

March 7-10, 2024

And All That Jazz ft. Ken Peplowski & Sydney McSweeney

Southern Theatre

The timeless melodies of Scott Joplin’s ragtime, the vibrant beats of Benny Goodman’s big band and the elegant harmonies of Duke Ellington’s jazz orchestra converge for a captivating musical voyage. World-renowned clarinetist Ken Peplowski and the emerging talent of Sydney McSweeney will transport you through a rich tapestry of Jazz.

April 18-21, 2024

Rhythm & Grooves ft. Nelson Rangell and Bruce Wermuth

Southern Theatre

Experience the ultimate funk-filled extravaganza as the Columbus Jazz Orchestra is accompanied by the talents of Nelson Rangell and Bruce Wermuth. Be transported back to the iconic soundscapes of the 1970’s as you groove to the smooth jazz vibes and infectious pop hits from the unforgettable era.

Aaron Gilliam is the social media coordinator at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.