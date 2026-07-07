Columbus Jazz 2026-27 Season

Join Columbus Jazz for its 2026-27 season – from fan-favorite performers to those making their debut, and from classics to the songs on your radio, this one is packed with performances that everyone will enjoy. Purchase tickets at www.columbusjazz.org.

Southern Theatre Series

Expand Carmen Bradford Carmen Bradford

Ella and Louis feat. Carmen Bradford

Oct. 9-11

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Internationally-acclaimed vocalist Carmen Bradford joins band leader and trumpet virtuoso Byron Stripling to play music from the famous duo Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong.

Expand Ashley Mercer Bobby Floyd

Home for the Holidays feat. Bobby Floyd & Ani Olsheski

Dec. 3-6

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Columbus Jazz celebrates the season with this festive performance of holiday classics. Bobby Floyd leads a special set from a movie you know and love, A Charlie Brown Christmas. In addition, Youth Jazz singer Ani Olsheski will make her Columbus Jazz debut, adding to the holiday magic.

Expand Shane Wynn, Johnathon Elliot Dan Wilson and Johnathon Elliot

Guitar Greats feat. Dan Wilson & Jonathan Elliot

Feb. 12-14

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If guitar is your true love, spend your Valentine’s Day at the Southern Theatre and witness this performance by the greats. Dan Wilson and Jonathon Elliot join Columbus Jazz to devote a night of music to guitar legends such as George Benson, Wes Montgomery, Pat Metheny and Eric Clapton.

Expand Kendal Smith

Big Band Time Machine

March 12-14

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Take a trip down memory lane and enjoy a performance dedicated to all of your favorite Columbus Jazz stars and hits. Throughout the show, video interviews and clips will be incorporated to bring the memories and music together.

Expand Kelly LeVesque and Team Kelly LeVesque

Some Kind of Wonderful: Legends of Rock & Pop feat. Kelly LeVesque

April 30-May 2

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The season finale ends on a high note with music from legendary women of rock. Dance and sing to songs by Aretha Franklin, Carole King, Whitney Houston, Adele and more while guest vocalist Kelly LeVesque adds her own flair.

Lincoln Theatre Series

This series features three jazz performances for fans of a more intimate, small-group experience.

Expand Tiera Suggs Such Sweet Thunder

Duke Ellington’s Nutcracker Suite

Dec. 19

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Such Sweet Thunder perform their annual rendition of Duke Ellington’s Nutcracker Suite, a beloved Columbus tradition brought to life with holiday classics as well as new arrangements.

Expand Georgia Heers Georgia Heers

Georgia Heers

Feb. 25

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Experience the next generation of jazz excellence and vocal mastery with rising star Georgia Heers as she shares her debut album, produced by the highly-regarded Cecile McLorin Salvant.

Expand Miguel Zenón Miguel Zenón

Miguel Zenón Quartet

April 8

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Join Grammy-winning saxophonist and composer Miguel Zenón as he brings his mastery to Columbus, bringing a bold and beautiful blend of contemporary and Latin American jazz.

Ellie Keehn is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.