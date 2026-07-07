Columbus Jazz 2026-27 Season

Join Columbus Jazz for its 2026-27 season – from fan-favorite performers to those making their debut, and from classics to the songs on your radio, this one is packed with performances that everyone will enjoy. Purchase tickets at www.columbusjazz.org.
Southern Theatre Series
Carmen Bradford
Carmen Bradford
Ella and Louis feat. Carmen Bradford
Oct. 9-11
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Internationally-acclaimed vocalist Carmen Bradford joins band leader and trumpet virtuoso Byron Stripling to play music from the famous duo Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong.
Ashley Mercer
Bobby Floyd
Home for the Holidays feat. Bobby Floyd & Ani Olsheski
Dec. 3-6
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Columbus Jazz celebrates the season with this festive performance of holiday classics. Bobby Floyd leads a special set from a movie you know and love, A Charlie Brown Christmas. In addition, Youth Jazz singer Ani Olsheski will make her Columbus Jazz debut, adding to the holiday magic.
Shane Wynn, Johnathon Elliot
Dan Wilson and Johnathon Elliot
Guitar Greats feat. Dan Wilson & Jonathan Elliot
Feb. 12-14
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If guitar is your true love, spend your Valentine’s Day at the Southern Theatre and witness this performance by the greats. Dan Wilson and Jonathon Elliot join Columbus Jazz to devote a night of music to guitar legends such as George Benson, Wes Montgomery, Pat Metheny and Eric Clapton.
Kendal Smith
Big Band Time Machine
March 12-14
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Take a trip down memory lane and enjoy a performance dedicated to all of your favorite Columbus Jazz stars and hits. Throughout the show, video interviews and clips will be incorporated to bring the memories and music together.
Kelly LeVesque and Team
Kelly LeVesque
Some Kind of Wonderful: Legends of Rock & Pop feat. Kelly LeVesque
April 30-May 2
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The season finale ends on a high note with music from legendary women of rock. Dance and sing to songs by Aretha Franklin, Carole King, Whitney Houston, Adele and more while guest vocalist Kelly LeVesque adds her own flair.
Lincoln Theatre Series
This series features three jazz performances for fans of a more intimate, small-group experience.
Tiera Suggs
Such Sweet Thunder
Duke Ellington’s Nutcracker Suite
Dec. 19
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Such Sweet Thunder perform their annual rendition of Duke Ellington’s Nutcracker Suite, a beloved Columbus tradition brought to life with holiday classics as well as new arrangements.
Georgia Heers
Georgia Heers
Georgia Heers
Feb. 25
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Experience the next generation of jazz excellence and vocal mastery with rising star Georgia Heers as she shares her debut album, produced by the highly-regarded Cecile McLorin Salvant.
Miguel Zenón
Miguel Zenón
Miguel Zenón Quartet
April 8
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Join Grammy-winning saxophonist and composer Miguel Zenón as he brings his mastery to Columbus, bringing a bold and beautiful blend of contemporary and Latin American jazz.
Ellie Keehn is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.